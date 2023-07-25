Water Scarcity in Puerto Vallarta Poses a Risk of Cholera and Typhoid Outbreaks

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta is grappling with a burgeoning public health crisis as the ongoing water shortage heightens the risk of disease outbreaks and could potentially tarnish the city's reputation as a premier tourist destination.

According to state officials from various agencies, the water shortage in the municipality, particularly in the areas of El Pitillal and Ixtapa, has reached a worrying level, transforming into a critical public health concern. The water scarcity issue is no longer a political matter, they state, but a predicament that calls for immediate resolution by the municipal authorities and Seapal.

Thus far, the city has succeeded in maintaining a consistent water supply to tourists and expatriates residing within the city confines, largely confining the crisis to residential areas predominantly inhabited by local residents and those employed in the service sector of the tourism industry.

