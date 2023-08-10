Weather Forecast for Puerto Vallarta, August 10, 2023: Sweltering Heat with a Chance of Evening Showers

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – Today's weather is set to be hot and partially cloudy, with a high of 34°C (93°F) expected during the day. Cloud coverage will hover around 54%, which may bring slight relief from the heat, but will not be enough to stave off the intense sunshine.

The ultraviolet (UV) rays are predicted to reach a scorching level of up to 12, so residents are advised to wear proper sunscreen and protective clothing if planning to be outdoors for an extended period.

The wind is forecasted to be somewhat breezy, with . . .

