Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, February 23

Today in Puerto Vallarta few clouds are expected. Temperatures will be between a maximum of 28c (82f) and a minimum of 16 (60f) degrees Celsius. Wind up to 18 kilometers per hour.

Few clouds are expected for tomorrow, February 24, 2020. Temperatures will vary between 17 (62f) and 26 (78f) degrees with lower winds.

An increase in cloudiness is expected for the next few days, although it will be highly unlikely that rainfall will occur. In addition, temperatures are not expected to change significantly over the next few days.