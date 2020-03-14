Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, March 14

Today in Puerto Vallarta there will be few clouds. As the day progresses skies will become partly cloudy. Temperatures will range between a maximum of 27c (81f) and a minimum of 19 (66f) with light winds from the west up to 18 kilometers per hour.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected for tomorrow with temperatures between 18c (65f) and 27 (81f) and light winds.

An increase in cloudiness is expected for the following days, although it will be very unlikely that there will be precipitation. In addition, temperatures are not expected to undergo significant changes over the next few days.