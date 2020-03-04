Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, March 4

During the early hours of the day in Puerto Vallarta there will be few clouds. As the day progresses, clearing is expected. Temperatures will move between a maximum of 26c (79f) and a minimum of 18c (65f). In addition, light winds from the southwest are expected with values ​​of up to 17 km / h.

Few clouds are expected for tomorrow. Temperatures will move between 18c (65f) and 26c (79f) with light winds.

An increase in cloudiness is expected for the following days, although rainfall is very unlikely to occur. Likewise, temperatures are not expected to change significantly over the next several days.