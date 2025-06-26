Weather Today: Rainy Skies in Puerto Vallarta as Heavy Storms Sweep Across Mexico

Puerto Vallarta braces for rain and heat on June 26, 2025, while Mexico faces intense weather nationwide, with heavy rains forecast in over a dozen states.

Puerto Vallarta wakes to a cloudy Thursday with rain already looming in the forecast. Residents and visitors alike should prepare for high humidity, occasional rainfall, and persistent heat as the day unfolds.

At dawn, gentle westerly winds of 8 km/h (5 mph) will drift through the city, bringing little relief from the muggy morning. The skies will stay mostly cloudy, and temperatures will climb to 30°C (86°F) early on, making hydration and sun protection essential even without direct sunshine.

By late morning and into the afternoon, there’s an 85% chance of light to moderate rainfall. Despite the rain, the heat won’t let up—temperatures will peak at 31°C (88°F), accompanied by mild westerly winds of up to 9 km/h (5.6 mph). While not extreme, this warmth can feel stifling under heavy skies.

The evening brings a continued 59% chance of light to moderate showers, and temperatures will dip slightly to a sultry 26°C. Winds will slow to around 4 km/h—barely a breeze—adding to the sticky conditions. Locals are advised to rest in cool or air-conditioned environments.

Looking ahead to Friday, conditions remain warm and wet. Temperatures may soar to 33°C during the day, with an 81% chance of more rain. Winds from the west-northwest will stay light, but the persistent cloud cover and humidity will make indoor rest and cautious driving essential. As night falls again, dense cloud cover and temperatures around 26°C are expected, maintaining the muggy pattern.

Mexico Braces for Intense Rainfall and Heat Nationwide

While Puerto Vallarta sees localized showers and heat, the rest of Mexico faces a much broader weather challenge today. The rainy season is in full swing, and much of the country will be affected by intense storms, strong winds, and dangerous heat in some regions.

According to the National Meteorological Service, multiple low-pressure systems are currently at play. One, situated south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec, is expected to interact with other systems and funnel moist air from the Pacific, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico. The result: widespread rainfall across central, southern, and eastern Mexico.

Heavy to intense rain (75–150 mm) is expected in:

Chihuahua

Veracruz (south)

Tabasco (south and east)

Oaxaca (north and northeast)

Chiapas (northwest, south, and east)

Very heavy rain (50–75 mm) will fall in:

Sonora

Sinaloa

Durango

Nayarit

Jalisco

Campeche

Yucatán

Quintana Roo

Additional regions, including Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and central states like Michoacán and Puebla, will see moderate to heavy showers.

These storms are not just a minor inconvenience—they carry risks. The national service warns of rising rivers, flash floods, landslides, and even falling trees and billboards from strong gusts of wind. Dust storms are possible in Baja California and Baja California Sur.

Temperature-wise, heat will remain a significant factor. Maximum temperatures will hit:

40 to 45°C in parts of Baja California , Sonora , Chihuahua , and Sinaloa

in parts of , , , and 35 to 40°C in Nuevo León, Nayarit, Jalisco, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and the Yucatán Peninsula

Regional Forecast Highlights:

Mexico City : Cloudy with chances of thunderstorms, high of 22°C. Wind gusts up to 40 km/h could knock down trees.

: Cloudy with chances of thunderstorms, high of 22°C. Wind gusts up to 40 km/h could knock down trees. North Pacific (Sonora, Sinaloa) : Very hot temperatures, fog in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon.

: Very hot temperatures, fog in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Central Pacific (Jalisco, Nayarit) : Very heavy rain possible, especially in Jalisco, with potential for hail and lightning.

: Very heavy rain possible, especially in Jalisco, with potential for hail and lightning. South Pacific (Oaxaca, Chiapas, Guerrero) : Strong wind gusts (up to 70 km/h), coastal waves over 2 meters, and major rainfall totals expected.

: Strong wind gusts (up to 70 km/h), coastal waves over 2 meters, and major rainfall totals expected. Gulf Coast (Veracruz, Tabasco) : Southern portions will experience intense storms and humidity. Visibility may be reduced.

: Southern portions will experience intense storms and humidity. Visibility may be reduced. Yucatán Peninsula : A mix of sun and very heavy downpours throughout the day, particularly in Campeche and Quintana Roo.

: A mix of sun and very heavy downpours throughout the day, particularly in Campeche and Quintana Roo. Northern Mexico (Chihuahua, Coahuila): High heat and thunderstorms, particularly in mountainous zones.

Winds and Coastal Conditions:

Gusts of 50–70 km/h are forecast in Oaxaca and the Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Stronger winds (40–60 km/h) are expected in northern and coastal states.

Coastal wave heights will reach 1.5 to 2.5 meters along the shores of Oaxaca and Chiapas.

As Mexico navigates another day of turbulent weather, locals are urged to stay informed, avoid flood-prone areas, and monitor updates from official meteorological services. With rising temperatures and high moisture levels, conditions could deteriorate quickly in many parts of the country.

Stay safe, stay cool, and keep an umbrella within reach.