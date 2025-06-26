Weather Today: Rainy Skies in Puerto Vallarta as Heavy Storms Sweep Across Mexico

/ By

Weather

Puerto Vallarta braces for rain and heat on June 26, 2025, while Mexico faces intense weather nationwide, with heavy rains forecast in over a dozen states.

Puerto Vallarta wakes to a cloudy Thursday with rain already looming in the forecast. Residents and visitors alike should prepare for high humidity, occasional rainfall, and persistent heat as the day unfolds.

At dawn, gentle westerly winds of 8 km/h (5 mph) will drift through the city, bringing little relief from the muggy morning. The skies will stay mostly cloudy, and temperatures will climb to 30°C (86°F) early on, making hydration and sun protection essential even without direct sunshine.

By late morning and into the afternoon, there’s an 85% chance of light to moderate rainfall. Despite the rain, the heat won’t let up—temperatures will peak at 31°C (88°F), accompanied by mild westerly winds of up to 9 km/h (5.6 mph). While not extreme, this warmth can feel stifling under heavy skies.

The evening brings a continued 59% chance of light to moderate showers, and temperatures will dip slightly to a sultry 26°C. Winds will slow to around 4 km/h—barely a breeze—adding to the sticky conditions. Locals are advised to rest in cool or air-conditioned environments.

Looking ahead to Friday, conditions remain warm and wet. Temperatures may soar to 33°C during the day, with an 81% chance of more rain. Winds from the west-northwest will stay light, but the persistent cloud cover and humidity will make indoor rest and cautious driving essential. As night falls again, dense cloud cover and temperatures around 26°C are expected, maintaining the muggy pattern.

Mexico Braces for Intense Rainfall and Heat Nationwide

While Puerto Vallarta sees localized showers and heat, the rest of Mexico faces a much broader weather challenge today. The rainy season is in full swing, and much of the country will be affected by intense storms, strong winds, and dangerous heat in some regions.

According to the National Meteorological Service, multiple low-pressure systems are currently at play. One, situated south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec, is expected to interact with other systems and funnel moist air from the Pacific, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico. The result: widespread rainfall across central, southern, and eastern Mexico.

Heavy to intense rain (75–150 mm) is expected in:

  • Chihuahua
  • Veracruz (south)
  • Tabasco (south and east)
  • Oaxaca (north and northeast)
  • Chiapas (northwest, south, and east)

Very heavy rain (50–75 mm) will fall in:

  • Sonora
  • Sinaloa
  • Durango
  • Nayarit
  • Jalisco
  • Campeche
  • Yucatán
  • Quintana Roo

Additional regions, including Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and central states like Michoacán and Puebla, will see moderate to heavy showers.

These storms are not just a minor inconvenience—they carry risks. The national service warns of rising rivers, flash floods, landslides, and even falling trees and billboards from strong gusts of wind. Dust storms are possible in Baja California and Baja California Sur.

Temperature-wise, heat will remain a significant factor. Maximum temperatures will hit:

  • 40 to 45°C in parts of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, and Sinaloa
  • 35 to 40°C in Nuevo León, Nayarit, Jalisco, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and the Yucatán Peninsula

Regional Forecast Highlights:

  • Mexico City: Cloudy with chances of thunderstorms, high of 22°C. Wind gusts up to 40 km/h could knock down trees.
  • North Pacific (Sonora, Sinaloa): Very hot temperatures, fog in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon.
  • Central Pacific (Jalisco, Nayarit): Very heavy rain possible, especially in Jalisco, with potential for hail and lightning.
  • South Pacific (Oaxaca, Chiapas, Guerrero): Strong wind gusts (up to 70 km/h), coastal waves over 2 meters, and major rainfall totals expected.
  • Gulf Coast (Veracruz, Tabasco): Southern portions will experience intense storms and humidity. Visibility may be reduced.
  • Yucatán Peninsula: A mix of sun and very heavy downpours throughout the day, particularly in Campeche and Quintana Roo.
  • Northern Mexico (Chihuahua, Coahuila): High heat and thunderstorms, particularly in mountainous zones.

Winds and Coastal Conditions:

  • Gusts of 50–70 km/h are forecast in Oaxaca and the Gulf of Tehuantepec.
  • Stronger winds (40–60 km/h) are expected in northern and coastal states.
  • Coastal wave heights will reach 1.5 to 2.5 meters along the shores of Oaxaca and Chiapas.

As Mexico navigates another day of turbulent weather, locals are urged to stay informed, avoid flood-prone areas, and monitor updates from official meteorological services. With rising temperatures and high moisture levels, conditions could deteriorate quickly in many parts of the country.

Stay safe, stay cool, and keep an umbrella within reach.

Puerto Vallarta braces for rain and heat on June 26, 2025, while Mexico faces intense weather nationwide, with heavy rains forecast in . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancun Weekly Sargassum Outlook (June 24–30, 2025) Sargassum levels across the Caribbean continue to rise as the 2025 season peaks. Tourists heading to Cancún or Isla Mujeres this week should be prepared for varying beach conditions. Here’s what to expect. ðŸ“¡ Offshore Conditions Satellite data from the University of South Florida reports the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt has reached record levels this…
  • baja-california-sur-violence-2025Violent Weekend in Baja California Sur Leaves 10 Dead and Sparks Public Fear Baja California Sur faced one of its deadliest weekends in 2025, with 10 people killed during violent clashes in La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto, including innocent victims. Baja California Sur endured one of the bloodiest weekends of 2025, as a wave of violence swept through the municipalities of La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto. In under…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • Cancún Steps Up Strategy as 40 Tonnes of Sargassum Removed in One DayCancún sargassum removal hits 40 tonnes in one day as beach cleanup expands Cancún steps up sargassum removal efforts with 40 tonnes cleared from beaches in a single day, signaling a more aggressive approach to protect tourism. City officials in Cancún ramped up their beach cleaning efforts this week, clearing 40 tonnes of sargassum from Playa Chac Mool in just one day, one of the largest single-day removals…
  • mexico-city-land-subsidence-warningMexico City Sinking at Alarming Rate, UNAM Warns of Forced Displacement Within a Decade Geologists from UNAM warn that Mexico City's ground is sinking up to 40 cm per year, threatening uninhabitable zones and mass displacement within a decade. A stark warning from geologists at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has thrown Mexico City into a state of concern: if current trends continue, parts of the capital…
  • us-sanctions-cibanco-intercam-vector-opioid-launderingUS accuses CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector banks as primary money laundering sources for cartels in Mexico The US Treasury has labeled CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector as primary money laundering concerns linked to opioid trafficking, imposing strict new sanctions under the FEND Off Fentanyl Act. In an unprecedented move under the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced Wednesday that three major Mexico-based…
  • six-suspects-arrested-cabo-san-lucas-quezada-killingSix suspects arrested in deadly Cabo San Lucas shootout that killed Baja California Sur commander Six suspects were captured after a violent clash in Cabo San Lucas linked to the killing of Commander Mario Quezada. Authorities seized firearms, vehicles, and detained suspects from several states. Six individuals were arrested in connection with a violent confrontation in Cabo San Lucas that left ten people dead, including Mario Quezada, the head of…
Scroll to Top