Whale watching season begins in Puerto Vallarta

The whale watching season has begun with it the opportunity to appreciate the largest mammals in the world in one of the most beautiful bays on the planet.
Despite the fact that this year the whales arrived early in the Bay of Banderas, which includes the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes and Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, the official season begins this Wednesday, December 8, and ends on March 23, 2022.
According to Astrid Frisch Jordán, head of Ecological and Conservation of Whales, Civil Association (Ecobac), this season between 500 and 600 specimens are expected, however, not all are in the bay, but are distributed throughout the area of the Central Mexican Pacific, after crossing thousands of kilometers from Canada and Alaska.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here
The Bay of Banderas is an optimal place for their reproduction, not only because of the climatic conditions but also because there are protected waters, added Frisch Jordán, who has led conservation, rescue, and protection campaigns of the mammals.
The Biologist by profession and member of the Raben group stressed the importance of respecting the whale’s environment and not invading their area to avoid accidents and not contribute to the harassment of these cetaceans.
Among other measures, a distance of 30 meters must be maintained between the boat and the whales and not stay more than 30 minutes with the same group of whales.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- U.S asks citizens not to travel to Mexico due to COVID-19 risks Faced with the December holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, the United States Department of State asked its citizens to avoid trips to Mexico, after updating its alert. Due to the high contagion of COVID-19 in Mexico, the alert level issued by the State Department is level 3, and Americans…
- Booster vaccines for seniors will begin next week in Puerto Vallarta The application of COVID-19 booster vaccines, being the third dose, for people 60 and over will be carried out next week in Puerto Vallarta. The vaccination day will start on Monday 13, will continue on Tuesday 14, and will close on Wednesday, December 15, and will allow seniors to receive a booster and for laggers…
- Whale watching season begins in Puerto Vallarta The whale watching season has begun with it the opportunity to appreciate the largest mammals in the world in one of the most beautiful bays on the planet. Despite the fact that this year the whales arrived early in the Bay of Banderas, which includes the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes and Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and…
- Puerto Vallarta records gradual increase in COVID-19 cases The governor of Jalisco said there are no signs of a COVID-19 rebound at the state level, however, he pointed out that the only municipality at risk is Puerto Vallarta, where there is already a gradual increase in active cases. Puerto Vallarta is in the ‘yellow spotlight’, due to a gradual increase in active cases…
- Mexico asks citizens not to travel abroad due to omicron concerns The Ministry of Health (Ssa) in Mexico alerted citizens to avoid all non-essential international travel to avoid the contagion of omicron, the new variant of COVID-19. “Avoid all non-essential international travel. The possibility of getting sick from this variant is high, and there are no specific medical measures against this disease,” the institution said in…