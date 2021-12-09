Whale watching season begins in Puerto Vallarta

The whale watching season has begun with it the opportunity to appreciate the largest mammals in the world in one of the most beautiful bays on the planet.

Despite the fact that this year the whales arrived early in the Bay of Banderas, which includes the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes and Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, the official season begins this Wednesday, December 8, and ends on March 23, 2022.

According to Astrid Frisch Jordán, head of Ecological and Conservation of Whales, Civil Association (Ecobac), this season between 500 and 600 specimens are expected, however, not all are in the bay, but are distributed throughout the area of the Central Mexican Pacific, after crossing thousands of kilometers from Canada and Alaska.

The Bay of Banderas is an optimal place for their reproduction, not only because of the climatic conditions but also because there are protected waters, added Frisch Jordán, who has led conservation, rescue, and protection campaigns of the mammals.

The Biologist by profession and member of the Raben group stressed the importance of respecting the whale’s environment and not invading their area to avoid accidents and not contribute to the harassment of these cetaceans.

Among other measures, a distance of 30 meters must be maintained between the boat and the whales and not stay more than 30 minutes with the same group of whales.

