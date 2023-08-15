What are the Most Popular Dishes for Tourists in Puerto Vallarta?

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The gastronomy sector in the Banderas Bay region is bustling with activity as tourists flock to the area to savor the region's delectable seafood offerings. As the summer vacation season draws to a close, businesses are preparing to make the most of the remaining weeks, which promise to continue bringing visitors and boosting the local economy.
Thousands of tourists have been visiting this part of the Mexican Pacific, attracted by the rich culinary experiences it has to offer. Seafood is a staple of the region's cuisine, and visitors can't get enough of the mouthwatering dishes available. "Seafood, fish, zarandeado shrimp. Very tasty," remarked Gabriela Vallejo, a tourist from Guanajuato.
