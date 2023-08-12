Three Puerto Vallarta Beaches Lose Blue Flag Status

August 12, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — In a sudden twist, the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) in Mexico withdrew Blue Flag certifications from three beaches in Puerto Vallarta this week. This decision came just as the foundation was set to honor six beaches in the area with the renowned Blue Flag badges for the 2023-2024 season.

This raises questions, as the omitted beaches should not have been included in the list to begin with if they hadn't met all the criteria.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • New Government-Run Airline to Include Puerto Vallarta Among its Key DestinationsNew Government-Run Airline to Include Puerto Vallarta Among its Key Destinations Mexico's latest venture into the aviation industry has the scenic coastal city of Puerto Vallarta among its flagship routes. "Mexicana de Aviación," the new government-owned airline, aims to establish itself as a dominant player by offering quality services at prices substantially lower than other commercial airlines. In an announcement made by the Secretary of National…
  • Puerto Vallarta Boardwalk Rehabilitation to Begin in Three WeeksPuerto Vallarta Boardwalk Rehabilitation to Begin in Three Weeks PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The municipality has announced a major revitalization effort for one of Puerto Vallarta's most prominent attractions, the boardwalk, a project that will begin in three weeks with an investment of over 5 million pesos from the Zofemat fund. Christian Preciado, director of Municipal Tourism, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating condition…
  • Puerto Vallarta Authorities have identified several "crocodile beaches"Puerto Vallarta Authorities have identified several “crocodile beaches” Puerto Vallarta, known for its natural beauty, attracts millions of tourists from around the globe. Among the many attractions of this paradisiacal destination is the local fauna, including crocodiles, which are making more appearances each day, especially during the rainy season. With the seasonal rains, rivers and bodies of water grow, enabling crocodiles to move…
  • Puerto Vallarta Airport Expansion Halted Due to Lack of Construction LicensePuerto Vallarta Airport Expansion Halted Due to Lack of Construction License PUERTO VALLARTA - The Urban Development and Environment Directorate of the Puerto Vallarta City Council has announced the cessation of the international airport's expansion operations. The suspension follows the discovery that the developers have not submitted the complete project, thus lacking the necessary municipal construction license. Adriana Guzman Jimenez, head of the agency, confirmed, “The…
  • Puerto Vallarta Ranks Fourth in Foreign Tourists During First Half of 2023Puerto Vallarta Ranks Fourth in Foreign Tourists During First Half of 2023 PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Jalisco has emerged as the third State in Mexico with the highest influx of foreign tourists by air during the first half of 2023, while Puerto Vallarta ranks as the fourth most popular national destination in this category. These figures were revealed in the latest data from the Migration Policy Unit…
  • Puerto Vallarta Celebrates Stellar Summer Vacation Season, Occupancy SoarsPuerto Vallarta Celebrates Stellar Summer Vacation Season, Occupancy Soars PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta is enjoying a remarkable summer vacation season with impressive numbers, as tourism occupancy rates average close to 80 percent during the week and surge to over 90 percent on weekends. The director of Tourism and Economic Development, Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, hailed the significant…
  • Crocodiles Swimming on the Beaches of Puerto Vallarta (VIDEOS)Crocodiles Swimming on the Beaches of Puerto Vallarta (VIDEOS) PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Known for its picturesque landscapes and diverse environments, Puerto Vallarta is one of Mexico's premier beach destinations. But the stunning coastal city is making headlines for a reason other than its idyllic scenery: videos of crocodiles on its beaches are going viral. These videos, shared widely on the TikTok platform, have…
  • Green Patrol Captures and Relocates Crocodile Roaming Puerto Vallarta StreetGreen Patrol Captures and Relocates Crocodile Roaming Puerto Vallarta Street PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – An unexpected visitor gave locals quite a surprise in a Puerto Vallarta neighborhood, leading to a remarkable intervention by the Puerto Vallarta Municipal Police's Green Patrol team. Early this morning, an adventurous crocodile, slightly over a meter in height, was spotted wandering the streets of Mangle and Law School, adjacent to…
  • Puerto Vallarta Beach Closed Due to High Contamination LevelsPuerto Vallarta Beach Closed Due to High Contamination Levels PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The popular "Holi" beach in Puerto Vallarta has been marked with red flags, indicating its unsuitability for recreational activities. The decision was made by the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters after the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) revealed high contamination of enterococci in the latest study. The…
  • Puerto Vallarta Installs Historic Municipal Council of DiversityPuerto Vallarta Installs Historic Municipal Council of Diversity PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – A significant step toward a more inclusive future was taken this Wednesday in Puerto Vallarta, as Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez oversaw the installation of the Municipal Council of Sexual and Gender Diversity. The session took place in the Cabildo Hall, with officials and activists gathering to form the council. 15…