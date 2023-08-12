Three Puerto Vallarta Beaches Lose Blue Flag Status

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — In a sudden twist, the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) in Mexico withdrew Blue Flag certifications from three beaches in Puerto Vallarta this week. This decision came just as the foundation was set to honor six beaches in the area with the renowned Blue Flag badges for the 2023-2024 season.

This raises questions, as the omitted beaches should not have been included in the list to begin with if they hadn't met all the criteria.

