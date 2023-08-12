Three Puerto Vallarta Beaches Lose Blue Flag Status

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — In a sudden twist, the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) in Mexico withdrew Blue Flag certifications from three beaches in Puerto Vallarta this week. This decision came just as the foundation was set to honor six beaches in the area with the renowned Blue Flag badges for the 2023-2024 season.
This raises questions, as the omitted beaches should not have been included in the list to begin with if they hadn't met all the criteria.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.