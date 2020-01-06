What’s happening at Incanto Puerto Vallarta in January 2020 – Vol. 1

Hailing from the UK and Provincetown, Zoë Lewis returns to Incanto with El Mundo De Zoë, a global adventure through music and stories. Described as ‘A band in a body’, she plays jazz, jump jive, Latin grooves, swing, international folk, and funk originals on everything from the piano to the spoons! Vaudevillian, storyteller, and singer-songwriter, she has toured with Judy Collins, Pat Benatar, and The Indigo Girls. Her original music is upbeat, amusing and perfect for all ages! Tongo Letongue joins on percussion, Jan. 10 – Feb. 28 at 7:30pm as a ticketed show in the piano bar.

Patsy Meyer is an Emmy-nominated singer, songwriter, and percussionist. Her unique style blends soulful vocals, jazz, spicy Latin/world percussion, and a vibrant stage persona. She returns Jan. 11 – Feb. 1 at 7:30pm in the piano bar accompanied by Mark Hartman at the piano.

Canadian singer-songwriter-actor Joëlle Rabu joins with her son, award-winning pianist Nico Rhodes perform the music of Edith Piaf, and more. Join them for an unforgettable evening of lively entertainment and lush musical moments. Now playing through Jan. 10 at 7pm in the theatre.

New to Vallarta this season, Donnelly & Richardson from Provincetown, MA, perform a wide range of covers of Dolly Parton, Bob Dylan, and Simon and Garfunkel, as well as some original compositions. They recently were the opening act for the six-time Tony Award-Winner Audra McDonald. The duo prides itself on beautiful harmonies and lots of laughter. Jan. 11 – 23. Visit Incanto’s website for showtimes and online tickets.

Chamber Music Series Puerto Vallarta 2020 ‘Virtuosos de Cámara’ presents Flute, Piano, and Violin on Jan. 12 at 4pm. In this first of a four-concert series, German-born extraordinary flautist, Klaus Liebetanz accompanied by Canadian pianist Jean-Guy Comeau in a concert of beautiful and exciting music for flute and piano. Featuring works by Händel, Shubert, Debussy, Gershwin and more. Special guest violinist Mary MacLachlan (Calgary Philharmonic Symphony & Allegro Quartet) will join Klaus and Jean-Guy to perform two works by composer and flute virtuoso Albert Franz Doppler. Other concerts: Jan. 19, Feb. 22, Mar. 7. Visit Incanto’s website for more information.

The very popular Jokers Band plays rockabilly in an offbeat blend of country, rock, and swing Latin style. Now playing in the theatre on Jan. 8, 22, 29 at 9:30pm.

Legendary internationally-known drag personality, Gouda Gabor hosts the new hit show, OH BOY! Cabaret, a revue of song, dance, and comedy. Joining her are five of Vallarta’s hottest guys who sing and dance their way into your heart with music that includes both pop standards and sexy Latin beats. Choreography by Jason Franco. Fridays and Sundays at 9:30pm.

On Jan. 7 at 4pm, and Jan. 8 at 7pm, tribute artist and Heart backup singer, Angela Seeger, presents her popular all-live tribute to Adele, which received glowing accolades and sold-out houses the past two seasons. On Jan. 15 at 7pm, Canadian tribute artist Cliff Stevens plays the music of Eric Clapton, all-live. Watch for more in this tribute series throughout the season with a variety of your favorites.

Democrats Abroad Forums 2020 presents a screening of They Shall Not Grow Old on Wed. Jan 8, at 3pm. On Jan. 10 at 3pm they will present the film Suppressed: The Fight To Vote’. Tickets are available online or at the box office. On Jan. 15 at 3pm they will present Divide and Conquer: The Roger Ailes Story. The Democratic Presidential Debate will be shown in the theatre on Jan. 14 at 7pm. Seating is non-reserved.

Award-winning pianist and music director Mark Hartman returns to Incanto’s piano bar on Mon. Wed. and Sat. at 9:30pm. He plays show tunes, pop, Broadway, and more! His quick wit and amusing banter make for a fun evening around the piano.

Canadian piano showman, Andrew Johns returns Jan. 15 at 9:30pm singing the hits of Elton John, Billy Joel, Queen, and many more! His skills at the piano, spot-on vocals, and comedic impersonations are very popular with audiences.

Tracy Parks and entertainer Joby Hernandez host Open Mic on Thursdays at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Sing, dance, play… The stage is yours! On Jan. 16, special guest Beverley Elliott, ‘Granny’ from the “Once Upon A Time” TV series will join. She is also a wonderful singer & cabaret performer, and will also be a guest in the OH BOY! Cabaret show on Friday, Jan. 17 at 9:30pm.

Media Luna plays high energy flamenco, rock, rumba, originals, and covers. They alternate weekly on Tuesdays at 7pm with popular local band, Tatewari, playing exceptional flamenco with vocalist Perla Alarcon.

Join host Dennis Crow for Incanto’s ongoing Summer Stock Film Series. On Jan. 9 at 3pm, he will present Cabaret starring Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey. On Jan. 16 at 3pm, he will present Sondheim’s Putting it Together. All films are shown in the comfortable theatre on a big screen with state of the art sound.

Girls Night Out continues to be one of Incanto’s most popular shows featuring Stolie, Hannah Brady and Kami Desilets singing fun, upbeat classics and contemporary hits from Bugle Boy to Beyonce. Next show Jan. 13 at 7pm. Also, see Stolie in her solo show Jan. 7 and 21 at 7:30pm in the piano bar.

Cheko Ruiz and his full band play the hits of ‘The Gipsy Kings’ and much more on select Sundays at 7pm. Dates are available on Incanto’s website.