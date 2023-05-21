Where are the Risk Areas in the Event of an Eruption from the Popocatépetl Volcano

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – In recent days, an eruption from the Popocatépetl volcano spewed incandescent materials, resulting in ashfall across various regions of Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and Puebla.

In light of these events, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) has proactively implemented an operational plan, aimed at mitigating potential consequences of an impending eruption.

This contingency plan enables local civil authorities to offer assistance to populations residing in high-risk areas. Should the volcanic activity escalate, an immediate evacuation would be initiated to ensure the safety of people, their properties, and the surrounding environment.

Popocatépetl is under constant surveillance. Any change in its activity triggers an alert system, the level of which depends on the evolving situation.

The volcano’s Scientific Advisory Committee, constituted by response teams from Puebla, Morelos, the State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, and Mexico City, has outlined three hazard zones from the crater’s central axis:

Within a 15-kilometer radius, an area is deemed as “high risk,” encompassing 16 municipalities in Puebla, 6 in Morelos, and 8 in the State of Mexico.

A “medium risk” designation is given to areas within a 30 to 60-kilometer radius, including 22 municipalities in Puebla, 9 in Morelos, 6 in the State of Mexico, and 18 in Tlaxcala.

Beyond 60 to 90 kilometers from the crater, the area is considered “low risk,” including all other nearby populations in the adjacent states.

In the event of a full-scale eruption, the Ministry of National Defense anticipates evacuating residents from 30 municipalities in the high-risk zone and 56 in the medium-risk zone.

Cenapred encourages the public to heed instructions from Civil Protection and local authorities. To protect oneself during ashfall, it’s recommended to: