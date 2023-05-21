Where are the Risk Areas in the Event of an Eruption from the Popocatépetl Volcano

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – In recent days, an eruption from the Popocatépetl volcano spewed incandescent materials, resulting in ashfall across various regions of Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and Puebla.
In light of these events, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) has proactively implemented an operational plan, aimed at mitigating potential consequences of an impending eruption.
This contingency plan enables local civil authorities to offer assistance to populations residing in high-risk areas. Should the volcanic activity escalate, an immediate evacuation would be initiated to ensure the safety of people, their properties, and the surrounding environment.
Popocatépetl is under constant surveillance. Any change in its activity triggers an alert system, the level of which depends on the evolving situation.
The volcano’s Scientific Advisory Committee, constituted by response teams from Puebla, Morelos, the State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, and Mexico City, has outlined three hazard zones from the crater’s central axis:
- Within a 15-kilometer radius, an area is deemed as “high risk,” encompassing 16 municipalities in Puebla, 6 in Morelos, and 8 in the State of Mexico.
- A “medium risk” designation is given to areas within a 30 to 60-kilometer radius, including 22 municipalities in Puebla, 9 in Morelos, 6 in the State of Mexico, and 18 in Tlaxcala.
- Beyond 60 to 90 kilometers from the crater, the area is considered “low risk,” including all other nearby populations in the adjacent states.
In the event of a full-scale eruption, the Ministry of National Defense anticipates evacuating residents from 30 municipalities in the high-risk zone and 56 in the medium-risk zone.
Cenapred encourages the public to heed instructions from Civil Protection and local authorities. To protect oneself during ashfall, it’s recommended to:
- Use a face mask or handkerchief to cover the nose and mouth
- Rinse eyes and throat with clean water
- Opt for glasses over contact lenses to reduce eye irritation
- Keep windows closed or covered, and remain indoors as much as possible.
Trending News on PVDN
- Popocatépetl Volcano Activity Halts Mexico City International Airport Operations Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In the early hours of Saturday, May 20, the Popocatépetl volcano demonstrated significant activity, including multiple exhalations and explosions that dispersed incandescent material and volcanic ash across nearby regions and even parts of Mexico City. Due to the accumulation of volcanic ash, the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) announced its closure…
- U.S. Embassy’s Alert as Mexico’s Popocatépetl Volcano Shows Signs of Eruption Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The U.S. Embassy and its consulates across Mexico have issued a warning in response to rising activity from the Popocatépetl volcano. In an official communication, the Embassy reported that the volcano has been showing signs of increased activity since May 15, marked by numerous tremors and plumes of smoke and ash.…
- Motorcycle Bandit in Puerto Vallarta Flees with 100,000 Pesos from Pollo Feliz Employees Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - An individual on a motorcycle managed to abscond with approximately 100,000 pesos stolen from employees of a poultry sales company. The incident transpired on Thursday afternoon, involving two female employees from the Pollo Feliz company. A man approached them, demanding their day's sales proceeds that they had collected from multiple city…
- Experience the Magic of Mariachi at Puerto Vallarta’s Annual Festival in June Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Mariachi Festival in Puerto Vallarta, known as "Al calor del mariachi," is a vibrant celebration of traditional Mexican mariachi music and culture. Taking place from June 27th to July 1st, 2023, in the Old Town area, this festival showcases performances, dance events, and cultural displays, all dedicated to honoring the…
- Something Smells: Persistent Sewage Leaks in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Persistent sewage leaks in Puerto Vallarta remain a major stumbling block for the existing city administration, particularly when such incidents take place in tourist hotspots, like the intersection of Basilio Badillo and Insurgentes in the Romantic Zone. Countless complaints have been lodged from motorists and local business owners at this crucial…
- JetBlue and Volaris Soar into Summer with New Flights to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Luis Antonio Villaseñor Nolasco, Head of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust, has announced the introduction of two new flight routes arriving in Puerto Vallarta this coming June, serviced by Volaris and JetBlue airlines. He reported that over the first two weeks of the month, more than 800 flights arrived at Puerto…
- Despite Protests, SEAPAL Plans to Continue Mismaloya River Dam Project in South Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Rigoberto Velázquez Navarro, Operational Director of SEAPAL, Puerto Vallarta's Water Drainage and Sewerage System, confirmed intentions to construct a dam or reservoir on the Mismaloya river. This project aims to boost the availability of drinking water in the municipality's southern region, an initiative that faced initial resistance from local residents who…
- Puerto Vallarta Ranks 5th in Hotel Occupancy in First Quarter of 2023 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Despite Puerto Vallarta's impressive hotel occupancy rates during extended weekends and popular holidays such as Holy Week and Easter, the beachside city came in fifth across Mexico for the first quarter of 2023. The federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) revealed that between January and March, the nation welcomed 19.8 million tourists.…
- Yellow Alert: Popocatépetl Volcano’s Recent Outbursts and Warnings in Mexico The renowned Popocatépetl volcano has reignited, displaying significant activity within the past day. As reported by the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), the volcano has exhibited 217 exhalations, 13 eruptions — with five minor and eight moderate in intensity — and tremors that lasted 455 minutes. Cenapred has noted mild ash fall in the…
- Popocatépetl volcano records more than 15 hours of high-frequency tremor Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Mount Popocatépetl, the active volcano nestled among the states of Puebla, Morelos, and the State of Mexico, has been reported to be showing signs of heightened activity, marked by a second episode of high-frequency tremor. This increased activity is also marked by the intermittent ejection of glowing fragments from the volcano's…