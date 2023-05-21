Popocatépetl volcano records more than 15 hours of high-frequency tremor

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Mount Popocatépetl, the active volcano nestled among the states of Puebla, Morelos, and the State of Mexico, has been reported to be showing signs of heightened activity, marked by a second episode of high-frequency tremor. This increased activity is also marked by the intermittent ejection of glowing fragments from the volcano's crater, as monitored by the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred).

As of Sunday morning, the volcanic tremors at Popocatépetl have lasted over 12 hours. Tremors like these are a tell-tale sign of the movement of magma deep beneath the volcano, which are typically associated with imminent or ongoing eruptions.