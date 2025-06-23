Which beaches in Quintana Roo have Sargassum today (and which do not!)

June 23, 2025: The Sargassum Monitoring Network reports which beaches in Quintana Roo are clean and which are heavily affected by the seaweed today.
The sargassum season is back along the shores of Quintana Roo, with seaweed washing up once again on beaches from Cancún to Tulum. While some destinations remain mostly clear, others are dealing with heavy accumulations of the brown macroalgae.
According to the latest report from the Red de Monitoreo del Sargazo en Quintana Roo (Sargassum Monitoring Network), authorities evaluated 100 beaches across the state for sargassum conditions this Monday, June 23, 2025. The results are a mixed bag for tourists and locals alike.
Breakdown of Sargassum Conditions
Out of the 100 surveyed beaches:
- 5 beaches were completely free of sargassum.
- 19 beaches had very low amounts.
- 17 beaches showed moderate accumulation.
- 9 beaches had abundant seaweed.
- A concerning 50 beaches reported excessive sargassum presence.
Despite the persistent problem, cleanup crews from both the public and private sectors are working daily to clear beaches and maintain tourism standards.
Beaches Free or Nearly Free of Sargassum
For those planning a trip to the Mexican Caribbean, here are the beaches currently reporting low to no sargassum as of June 23:
Cancún
- Playa del Niño
- Puerto Juárez
- Puerta del Mar
- Puerto Cancún
- Playa Las Perlas
- Playa Langosta
- Playa Tortugas
- Playa Caracol
- Playa Delfines
- Playa San Miguel
- Punta Nizuc
Isla Mujeres and Surroundings
- Playa Norte
- Playa Mía
- Playa Centro
- Playa Lancheros
- Punta Sur
- Isla Contoy (no sargassum)
- Isla Blanca
- Costa Mujeres
- Playa Mujeres
- Punta Sam
- El Palmar
- Cabo Catoche (no sargassum)
Puerto Morelos
- Puerto Morelos Centro
- Puerto Morelos Norte
Lázaro Cárdenas / Holbox
- Chiquilá (no sargassum)
- Holbox Ferry (no sargassum)
- Punta Mosquito (no sargassum)
- Punta Cocos
- Holbox Centro
Cozumel
- Playa Las Uvas
- Playa Chankanaab
- Playa San Francisco
- Playa Mía
- Playa Palancar
- Playa El Cielo
- Punta Sur
- Isla de la Pasión
- Playa Punta Norte
- Playa Las Rocas
- Playa San Juan
- Cozumel Muelle
Playa del Carmen
- Playa Mamitas
Tulum
- None reported as clear today
Beaches with the Most Sargassum Today
The area between Riviera Cancún and Tulum is currently experiencing the heaviest sargassum influx. According to the Network’s color-coded system—resembling a traffic light—these beaches fall into the orange and red categories for high and excessive accumulation.
Cancún
- Punta Cancún (orange)
- Playa Gaviota Azul ‘Fórum’ (orange)
- Playa Chac Mool (orange)
- Playa Marlin (orange)
- Playa Ballenas (orange)
- Playa Coral
- Riviera Cancún
- Hotel Moon Palace
- Royalton Riviera
Puerto Morelos
- Bahía Petempich
- Punta Caracol
- Punta Brava
- Playa El Dorado
Cozumel
- Punta Molas
- Playa Xhanan
- Playa El Castillo
- Playa Mezcalitos
- Playa Chumul
- Playa Chen Río
- Mirador San Martín
- Playa Bonita
- Playa Encantada
- Playa El Mirador
- Punta Morena
- Punta Celarain
Playa del Carmen
- Playa El Secreto
- Playa Valentín
- Playa Vidanta
- Playa Paraíso (orange)
- Punta Maroma (orange)
- Punta Bete
- Playa Xcalacoco
- Punta Esmeralda
- Playa Colosio
- Playa Shangri-La (orange)
- Playa Constituyentes
- Playa El Recodo
- Playa Caribe / Fundadores
- Playacar Ferry
- Playacar Zona Hotelera Fase 1
- Playacar Zona Hotelera Fase 2
- Paamul
- Puerto Aventuras
- Barceló Maya
- Xpu-Ha
Tulum
- Kantenah
- Akumal Media Luna
- Akumal
- Bahía Príncipe
- Xcacel-Xcacelito
- Bahía Solimán
- Tankah
- Zona Arqueológica de Tulum
- Zona Arqueológica de Tulum Norte
- Punta Piedra
- Zona Hotelera de Tulum Sur
- Arco Maya
Ongoing Efforts and Tourist Tips
Authorities continue to coordinate sargassum removal efforts each morning, especially at high-traffic tourist areas. Still, visitors are encouraged to check the daily beach conditions before heading out. The Red de Monitoreo del Sargazo en Quintana Roo provides real-time updates and maps through its official platforms and social media channels.
If you’re looking for a pristine beach experience, Isla Contoy, Holbox Ferry, and Isla Blanca are currently among the cleanest. Travelers heading to Tulum, on the other hand, may want to reconsider beach plans or confirm with their hotels about cleanup progress.
Sargassum’s return is expected to persist through the summer, depending on ocean currents and climate conditions. Local officials continue to call for long-term ecological solutions to manage the annual surge of this floating seaweed.
