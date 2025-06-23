Which beaches in Quintana Roo have Sargassum today (and which do not!)

June 23, 2025: The Sargassum Monitoring Network reports which beaches in Quintana Roo are clean and which are heavily affected by the seaweed today.

The sargassum season is back along the shores of Quintana Roo, with seaweed washing up once again on beaches from Cancún to Tulum. While some destinations remain mostly clear, others are dealing with heavy accumulations of the brown macroalgae.

According to the latest report from the Red de Monitoreo del Sargazo en Quintana Roo (Sargassum Monitoring Network), authorities evaluated 100 beaches across the state for sargassum conditions this Monday, June 23, 2025. The results are a mixed bag for tourists and locals alike.

Breakdown of Sargassum Conditions

Out of the 100 surveyed beaches:

5 beaches were completely free of sargassum.

were completely free of sargassum. 19 beaches had very low amounts .

had . 17 beaches showed moderate accumulation.

showed accumulation. 9 beaches had abundant seaweed.

had seaweed. A concerning 50 beaches reported excessive sargassum presence.

Despite the persistent problem, cleanup crews from both the public and private sectors are working daily to clear beaches and maintain tourism standards.

Beaches Free or Nearly Free of Sargassum

For those planning a trip to the Mexican Caribbean, here are the beaches currently reporting low to no sargassum as of June 23:

Cancún

Playa del Niño

Puerto Juárez

Puerta del Mar

Puerto Cancún

Playa Las Perlas

Playa Langosta

Playa Tortugas

Playa Caracol

Playa Delfines

Playa San Miguel

Punta Nizuc

Isla Mujeres and Surroundings

Playa Norte

Playa Mía

Playa Centro

Playa Lancheros

Punta Sur

Isla Contoy (no sargassum)

Isla Blanca

Costa Mujeres

Playa Mujeres

Punta Sam

El Palmar

Cabo Catoche (no sargassum)

Puerto Morelos

Puerto Morelos Centro

Puerto Morelos Norte

Lázaro Cárdenas / Holbox

Chiquilá (no sargassum)

Holbox Ferry (no sargassum)

Punta Mosquito (no sargassum)

Punta Cocos

Holbox Centro

Cozumel

Playa Las Uvas

Playa Chankanaab

Playa San Francisco

Playa Mía

Playa Palancar

Playa El Cielo

Punta Sur

Isla de la Pasión

Playa Punta Norte

Playa Las Rocas

Playa San Juan

Cozumel Muelle

Playa del Carmen

Playa Mamitas

Tulum

None reported as clear today

Beaches with the Most Sargassum Today

The area between Riviera Cancún and Tulum is currently experiencing the heaviest sargassum influx. According to the Network’s color-coded system—resembling a traffic light—these beaches fall into the orange and red categories for high and excessive accumulation.

Cancún

Punta Cancún (orange)

Playa Gaviota Azul ‘Fórum’ (orange)

Playa Chac Mool (orange)

Playa Marlin (orange)

Playa Ballenas (orange)

Playa Coral

Riviera Cancún

Hotel Moon Palace

Royalton Riviera

Puerto Morelos

Bahía Petempich

Punta Caracol

Punta Brava

Playa El Dorado

Cozumel

Punta Molas

Playa Xhanan

Playa El Castillo

Playa Mezcalitos

Playa Chumul

Playa Chen Río

Mirador San Martín

Playa Bonita

Playa Encantada

Playa El Mirador

Punta Morena

Punta Celarain

Playa del Carmen

Playa El Secreto

Playa Valentín

Playa Vidanta

Playa Paraíso (orange)

Punta Maroma (orange)

Punta Bete

Playa Xcalacoco

Punta Esmeralda

Playa Colosio

Playa Shangri-La (orange)

Playa Constituyentes

Playa El Recodo

Playa Caribe / Fundadores

Playacar Ferry

Playacar Zona Hotelera Fase 1

Playacar Zona Hotelera Fase 2

Paamul

Puerto Aventuras

Barceló Maya

Xpu-Ha

Tulum

Kantenah

Akumal Media Luna

Akumal

Bahía Príncipe

Xcacel-Xcacelito

Bahía Solimán

Tankah

Zona Arqueológica de Tulum

Zona Arqueológica de Tulum Norte

Punta Piedra

Zona Hotelera de Tulum Sur

Arco Maya

Ongoing Efforts and Tourist Tips

Authorities continue to coordinate sargassum removal efforts each morning, especially at high-traffic tourist areas. Still, visitors are encouraged to check the daily beach conditions before heading out. The Red de Monitoreo del Sargazo en Quintana Roo provides real-time updates and maps through its official platforms and social media channels.

If you’re looking for a pristine beach experience, Isla Contoy, Holbox Ferry, and Isla Blanca are currently among the cleanest. Travelers heading to Tulum, on the other hand, may want to reconsider beach plans or confirm with their hotels about cleanup progress.

Sargassum’s return is expected to persist through the summer, depending on ocean currents and climate conditions. Local officials continue to call for long-term ecological solutions to manage the annual surge of this floating seaweed.