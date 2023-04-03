Why did protestors in Puerto Vallarta block the roads to the airport and cause traffic chaos?

April 3, 2023
, ,

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On Friday, protestors in Puerto Vallarta caused disruption by closing a section of Mexico 200, the main highway connecting downtown Puerto Vallarta with the international airport. This led to over 600 tourists missing their flights, and several flights being canceled and delayed . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms