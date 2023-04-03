Puerto Vallarta will welcome 20 cruises during April 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for a busy April with the arrival of 20 cruise ships, adding to the more than 200 expected for the year.

The month kicked off with the Zaandam and National Geographic Sea Lion docking at Pier 1 and Pier 3, respectively, on April 1. The Sapphire Princess arrived at Pier 1 on April 2, followed by the Carnival Panorama and Emerald Princess at Piers 3 and 1, respectively, on April 4. On April 5 and 6, the Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Jewel docks at Piers 3 and 1, respectively. The Zaandam makes a return to Pier 1 on April 7.

During the third week of April, the Carnival Panorama and Navigator of the Seas docks at Pier 3 and Pier 2, respectively, on April 11. On April 12, the Norwegian Jewel and Celebrity Solstice arrive at Piers 3 and 2, respectively. The fourth week of April will see the return of the Carnival Panorama and Norwegian Jewel at Piers 1 and 3, respectively, on April 18 and 19, while the Discovery Princess docks at Pier 2 on April 19. The Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam arrives at Pier 1 on April 21 and 22, respectively.

The last week of April is also set to be busy, with the Carnival Panorama docking at Pier 1 on April 25, followed by the Discovery Wonder at Pier 3 and the Norwegian Encore at Pier 2 on April 27. The month will conclude with the Voledam docking at Pier 1 on April 28.

Puerto Vallarta has seen a surge in cruise passenger arrivals this year, with more than 150,000 expected compared to 56,000 in 2022 during the first two months of the year, representing a 168.6% increase.

Trending news on PVDN