Wildfires Rage Across North Coast–Western Sierra, Scorching Over 12,000 Hectares

The State Civil Protection and Fire Unit reports that recent blazes between Tomatlán, Cabo Corrientes and Puerto Vallarta have burned more than 12,000 hectares of forest and grassland, underscoring peak drought risks and urging controlled agricultural burns.

