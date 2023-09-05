Woman Arrested for Suspected Real Estate Fraud in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A woman named Rocío Catalina "V" was recently arrested in connection with a real estate fraud scheme in Puerto Vallarta. The authorities made her available to a Control Judge after her arrest.

The capture of Rocío Catalina became possible due to the cooperation of the Aguascalientes Prosecutor's Office, which also facilitated her arrest and subsequently handed her over to the Investigative Police for her transfer to Jalisco.

