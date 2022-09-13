Woman’s body found in Puerto Vallarta river

The body of a woman was located yesterday afternoon, Monday, in the “Río Horcones”, located in the vicinity of the El Polvorín ranch, in Boca de Tomatlán, in Puerto Vallarta.

The State Prosecutor’s Office through the Special Regional Prosecutor’s Office of District VIII has started an investigation.

The agency reported that the call was received at 6:20 p.m. Because the body was in the riverbed, trapped between some stones in an area ​​difficult to access, the support of elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters was requested to recover the body.

“These works were prolonged due to the characteristics of the area; however, once they were concluded, it was confirmed that it was a lifeless woman, who was naked and with a cadaverous evolution for several days,” said the state agency through a statement.

The body was transferred to the region’s morge with the support of personnel from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences, where an autopsy will be carried out that will determine, among other things, the cause of her death.

“This expert result will be fundamental for the Public Ministry, since it will help to establish whether the death was due to an intentional act or, possibly accidental, for which reason the investigation work is carried out under the femicide protocol with a gender perspective until clarifying what happened,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

