Work progresses on Cuale River bridge damaged by Hurrican Nora

The placement of beams on what will be the two lanes of the bridge that crosses the Cuale River in the downtown area of Puerto Vallarta has begun, according to informed the Secretariat of Infrastructure and Public Works of Jalisco (SIOP).
Since last weekend, prestressed concrete structures 32 meters long, 1.35 meters deep, and weighing approximately 34 tons each began to arrive, which entered through the main avenue of the city, coming from the capital of the State after a road trip of more than 18 hours.
The first 4 of the 13 beams that began to be placed on the new structure of the bridge that Hurricane Nora demolished on August 29, arrived this weekend.
Since Friday, the SIOP detailed, two cranes of 150 and 90 tons of capacity were assembled, to later start the casting of the slab and the complementary works.
Governor Enrique Alfaro published on social networks the progress of this work, which he had announced last November would be finished in the second half of December.
“These 34-ton structures are 4 of the 13 that are needed for each of the two Cuale River bridges that we are rebuilding. After 18 hours of traveling by road, this Friday they were installed and we are going for the ones that follow,” he published.
He recalled that last year Hurricane Nora left severe damage as it passed along the coast of Jalisco, “but we have not stopped working to repair them and leave infrastructure like this, so important for tourism, Puerto Vallarta, and our economy, stronger and better than before,” he added.
According to the SIOP, the work will be completed in the second half of February 2022, once the placement of the beams and other complementary works of the bridge that connects the area known as Old Vallarta with the center of Puerto Vallarta is completed.
