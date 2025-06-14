Zacatecas Expands National Guard Presence with New Barracks in Villanueva and Fresnillo

/ By

Fresnillo

Governor David Monreal inaugurates new National Guard barracks in Zacatecas, celebrating an 80% drop in homicides and a strengthened commitment to public safety and justice.

In a continued push to reclaim public safety and ensure long-term peace, Governor David Monreal Ávila inaugurated two new National Guard barracks in the municipalities of Villanueva and Fresnillo. The facilities are part of a broader strategic network intended to strengthen security coordination across the state, with the Governor affirming, “Peace is not a gift, it is a daily achievement.”

Speaking at the opening ceremonies, Monreal stressed the state’s unwavering commitment to rebuilding social peace through a coordinated, dignified, and justice-driven approach. “In Zacatecas, we will not let our guard down,” he declared. “On the contrary, we will continue to build tranquility with dignity, justice, and good results.”

Regional Security Reinforced

The new installations are part of an expanding National Guard operational network that now extends to the municipalities of Río Grande, Jerez, Guadalupe, Moyahua, Valparaíso, Villanueva, and Zacatecas. These facilities fall under six regional coordination zones, designed to ensure comprehensive coverage and faster response times, thanks to improved collaboration among state and federal security institutions.

In Villanueva, the new barracks will support operations for up to three companies. Fresnillo, now home to the Fifth Battalion Command, includes facilities for two operational companies, accommodating 100 female and 150 male personnel. The site features modern infrastructure, including two-story buildings, medical units, a 300-person dining facility, honor courtyards, workshops, weapons depots, water treatment plants, and more.

Governor Monreal highlighted the dire security situation the state faced just a few years ago. “In 2021, Zacatecas was considered the most unsafe state in the country,” he said. “But after requesting federal assistance and implementing a joint strategy, we’ve achieved a progressive and sustained reduction in violence.”

He pointed out that Zacatecas is currently the only state in Mexico to have recorded an 80% reduction in homicides. So far in 2025 alone, homicide rates have dropped more than 50% compared to the same period in 2024.

National Security Strategy in Action

The new battalions are part of a broader long-term security framework that includes the future construction of the National Guard’s State Coordination Headquarters in the capital of Zacatecas. That complex will be built on a five-hectare plot of land donated by the state government. Additional expansion plans are already in place for new facilities in Concepción del Oro.

Governor Monreal also acknowledged the vital contributions of local landowners, specifically the ejidatarios of Villanueva who donated land for the barracks. He extended gratitude to the Mexican Army, the National Guard, and both state and federal law enforcement agencies. “This achievement is no coincidence; it is the result of coordinated action, courage, and institutional loyalty,” Monreal said. “Today, investment, tourism, family life, and everyday activity are returning to Zacatecas.”

National Guard Reaffirms Mission

The State Coordinator of the National Guard, Vicente Dimayuga Canales, reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to public safety and institutional excellence during the inauguration. Addressing high-ranking officials and officers, he described the new facilities as more than just operational centers — they are spaces designed for the holistic development of personnel.

“These barracks are built to provide dignified conditions for our members while fostering a strong institutional identity,” Dimayuga said. “They serve as training grounds for personal and professional growth, strengthening the service-oriented mission of every officer.”

The General Chief of Police Coordination of the National Guard, Filiberto Mondragón Polo, also attended the event and echoed the emphasis on values, service, and human rights. Dimayuga emphasized that nearly six years after its creation, the National Guard remains a central pillar of Mexico’s national security plan, now under the leadership of President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

“With this work, we reaffirm our duty to protect this land and its people,” he said. “Values are the foundation for building not only a strong and resilient state, but also a safer Mexico.”

The National Guard continues to operate under national and international legal frameworks, with strict adherence to human rights protocols and a mandate that includes crime prevention, asset protection, and institutional cooperation.

As Zacatecas continues its path toward recovery and reconstruction of social peace, the combined efforts of federal and state authorities stand as a testament to the importance of unity and purpose in facing one of the country’s most enduring challenges — public security.

Governor David Monreal inaugurates new National Guard barracks in Zacatecas, celebrating an 80% drop in homicides and a strengthened commitment to public . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • real estate puerto vallartaHow safe is it to buy real estate in Puerto Vallarta? Jalisco’s Real Estate sector at risk: AMPI Warns Informality threatens Jalisco's booming real estate market. AMPI urges mandatory professional standards to protect consumers and secure investor trust. The president of AMPI Guadalajara, Karen Julieta Correa Cabrales, has raised alarms over the high level of informality in the region's real estate market. She warns that this lack of regulation is jeopardizing both consumer security and…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • protest puerto vallarta trumpUS Citizens Abroad to Protest Trump’s Immigration Raids in Puerto Vallarta U.S. citizens residing abroad are set to hold a peaceful demonstration in Puerto Vallarta on June 14 to protest recent anti-immigrant raids in Los Angeles and to defend the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. The march, organized by the grassroots group No U.S. Kings Day and supported by Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas, aims to…
  • cjngLos Chapitos and CJNG Form Supercartel to Control Mexican Drug Trade Los Chapitos and the CJNG form an unprecedented alliance, escalating cartel violence and drug trafficking threats across Mexico. A new alliance between Los Chapitos, the faction controlled by the sons of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, and the powerful Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) has alarmed authorities and analysts, potentially reshaping Mexico’s criminal landscape. The partnership,…
  • don-balde-killed-chiapas-border-operationDon Balde killed in Chiapas border operation Don Balde killed during a June 8 operation by the Pakal Reaction Force in Las Champas, Chiapas, ending his role as founder of the Chiapas-Guatemala cartel and CJNG collaborator. On Sunday, June 8, in the commercial border zone of Las Champas, Frontera Comalapa in Chiapas, elements of the Fuerza de Reacción Inmediata Pakal shot and…
  • Tropical Storm Dalila MexicoTropical Storm Dalila Mexico Will Bring Heavy Rains to Nine States Tropical Storm Dalila Mexico is set to form off Guerrero’s coast by June 14, unleashing heavy to very heavy rains in Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and triggering alerts across nine states. The National Water Commission (Conagua) has issued a tropical storm watch as the area of low pressure designated “Four-E” gains organization off the southern coast…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • cancun-sargassum-arrival-cleanup-effortsCancun sargassum arrival prompts cleanup efforts on beaches Tourism in Cancun faces challenges as the Cancun sargassum arrival brings tons of seaweed ashore, but authorities ramp up cleanup with barriers, machinery and 7,500 meters of booms to keep prime beaches clear. Despite a record influx of sargassum, local officials and private operators in Cancun are intensifying cleanup operations to preserve the city’s beach…
  • crime-sceneItalian Tourist Dies After Falling at Sayulita Rental Property Sayulita, Nayarit – Early on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, an Italian tourist identified as 37-year-old Giacomo “N” died after plunging from an upper floor of a vacation rental in the pueblo mágico of Sayulita, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene, where he was found in the…
  • Tropical Storm WatchTropical Storm Watch Issued for Mexico’s Pacific Coast from Tecpan De Galeana to Manzanillo The Mexican government has issued a Tropical Storm Watch along its Pacific coast, extending from Tecpan De Galeana in Guerrero to Manzanillo in Colima. Authorities anticipate tropical storm conditions may affect the area within the next 48 hours. As of 3:00 PM CST, the weather disturbance, currently designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four-E, was located…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top