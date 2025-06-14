Zacatecas Expands National Guard Presence with New Barracks in Villanueva and Fresnillo

Governor David Monreal inaugurates new National Guard barracks in Zacatecas, celebrating an 80% drop in homicides and a strengthened commitment to public safety and justice.

In a continued push to reclaim public safety and ensure long-term peace, Governor David Monreal Ávila inaugurated two new National Guard barracks in the municipalities of Villanueva and Fresnillo. The facilities are part of a broader strategic network intended to strengthen security coordination across the state, with the Governor affirming, “Peace is not a gift, it is a daily achievement.”

Speaking at the opening ceremonies, Monreal stressed the state’s unwavering commitment to rebuilding social peace through a coordinated, dignified, and justice-driven approach. “In Zacatecas, we will not let our guard down,” he declared. “On the contrary, we will continue to build tranquility with dignity, justice, and good results.”

Regional Security Reinforced

The new installations are part of an expanding National Guard operational network that now extends to the municipalities of Río Grande, Jerez, Guadalupe, Moyahua, Valparaíso, Villanueva, and Zacatecas. These facilities fall under six regional coordination zones, designed to ensure comprehensive coverage and faster response times, thanks to improved collaboration among state and federal security institutions.

In Villanueva, the new barracks will support operations for up to three companies. Fresnillo, now home to the Fifth Battalion Command, includes facilities for two operational companies, accommodating 100 female and 150 male personnel. The site features modern infrastructure, including two-story buildings, medical units, a 300-person dining facility, honor courtyards, workshops, weapons depots, water treatment plants, and more.

Governor Monreal highlighted the dire security situation the state faced just a few years ago. “In 2021, Zacatecas was considered the most unsafe state in the country,” he said. “But after requesting federal assistance and implementing a joint strategy, we’ve achieved a progressive and sustained reduction in violence.”

He pointed out that Zacatecas is currently the only state in Mexico to have recorded an 80% reduction in homicides. So far in 2025 alone, homicide rates have dropped more than 50% compared to the same period in 2024.

National Security Strategy in Action

The new battalions are part of a broader long-term security framework that includes the future construction of the National Guard’s State Coordination Headquarters in the capital of Zacatecas. That complex will be built on a five-hectare plot of land donated by the state government. Additional expansion plans are already in place for new facilities in Concepción del Oro.

Governor Monreal also acknowledged the vital contributions of local landowners, specifically the ejidatarios of Villanueva who donated land for the barracks. He extended gratitude to the Mexican Army, the National Guard, and both state and federal law enforcement agencies. “This achievement is no coincidence; it is the result of coordinated action, courage, and institutional loyalty,” Monreal said. “Today, investment, tourism, family life, and everyday activity are returning to Zacatecas.”

National Guard Reaffirms Mission

The State Coordinator of the National Guard, Vicente Dimayuga Canales, reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to public safety and institutional excellence during the inauguration. Addressing high-ranking officials and officers, he described the new facilities as more than just operational centers — they are spaces designed for the holistic development of personnel.

“These barracks are built to provide dignified conditions for our members while fostering a strong institutional identity,” Dimayuga said. “They serve as training grounds for personal and professional growth, strengthening the service-oriented mission of every officer.”

The General Chief of Police Coordination of the National Guard, Filiberto Mondragón Polo, also attended the event and echoed the emphasis on values, service, and human rights. Dimayuga emphasized that nearly six years after its creation, the National Guard remains a central pillar of Mexico’s national security plan, now under the leadership of President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

“With this work, we reaffirm our duty to protect this land and its people,” he said. “Values are the foundation for building not only a strong and resilient state, but also a safer Mexico.”

The National Guard continues to operate under national and international legal frameworks, with strict adherence to human rights protocols and a mandate that includes crime prevention, asset protection, and institutional cooperation.

As Zacatecas continues its path toward recovery and reconstruction of social peace, the combined efforts of federal and state authorities stand as a testament to the importance of unity and purpose in facing one of the country’s most enduring challenges — public security.