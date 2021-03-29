1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Mexico from the US

On Sunday night, 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca arrived at the Mexico City International Airport from the United States.

The Mexican government, headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, struck a deal with the United States for 2.7 million doses from the US stockpile.

The vaccine packaged in the United States was received by Pedro Zenteno, director of Brimex, and the charge d’affaires of the US embassy in Mexico, Jhon Creamer.

Marcelo Ebrard, head of the Ministry of Foreign Relations, reported that with this new shipment, 12,323,595 vaccines had arrived in Mexico.

Ebrard thanked Joe Biden, President of the United States, for his support in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, as he assured that it is a reinforcement that shows the cooperation between the two countries.

“Mexico thanks the Government of President Biden for its authorization to AstraZeneca to send 2.7 million doses of vaccines manufactured by that company. It is a very significant endorsement at a critical moment that accounts for the close cooperation of both nations,” he said.

According to the daily report of the Ministry of Health, this March 28 vaccines were injected into 123,624 people, thus accumulating 6,852,596 doses applied since December 24, 2020. In addition, the amount of vaccines that have been lost adds up to a total of 4,266 (0.06%).