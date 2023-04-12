10 Best Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta: A Comprehensive Guide

Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful coastal city located on the Pacific coast of Mexico. With its charming colonial architecture, sandy beaches, and vibrant culture, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Puerto Vallarta. Whether you’re interested in outdoor activities, cultural experiences, or simply relaxing on the beach, there’s something for everyone in this bustling city. Here are the 10 best things to do in Puerto Vallarta:

1. Visit the Malecon

The Malecon is Puerto Vallarta’s famous boardwalk, stretching for several kilometers along the coast. It’s a great place to take a stroll, grab a bite to eat, and take in the views of the ocean. The Malecon is home to a number of sculptures, including the iconic “The Boy on the Seahorse” and “La Rotonda del Mar.”

Art and Sculptures

The Malecon is home to a number of art installations and sculptures, many of which are iconic symbols of Puerto Vallarta. One of the most well-known sculptures is “The Boy on the Seahorse,” a bronze statue that depicts a boy riding a seahorse. It’s a popular spot for photos and is considered one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks.

Other notable sculptures along the Malecon include “La Rotonda del Mar,” a collection of bronze sculptures depicting famous Mexican personalities, and “Caballito de Mar,” a giant bronze seahorse.

Restaurants and Cafes

The Malecon is lined with a variety of restaurants and cafes, offering everything from traditional Mexican cuisine to international fare. Whether you’re looking for a casual spot to grab a quick bite or a fine dining experience with ocean views, there’s something for everyone along the Malecon.

Shopping

There are several souvenir shops and boutiques along the Malecon, selling a variety of unique gifts and local crafts. You’ll find everything from handcrafted pottery and textiles to traditional Mexican silver jewelry.

Views of the Ocean

The Malecon offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, with several lookout points and scenic spots along the way. You can watch the sunset over the ocean, take a stroll along the beach, or simply sit and enjoy the sound of the waves.

Live Performances

Throughout the year, the Malecon hosts a variety of live performances, including music, dance, and theater. These performances are often free and open to the public, making them a great way to experience the local culture and entertainment scene.

Nightlife

The Malecon is also a popular spot for nightlife, with several bars and nightclubs offering live music and drinks with ocean views. Whether you’re looking for a quiet nightcap or a lively dance party, you’ll find plenty of options along the Malecon.

2. Explore the Old Town

The Old Town of Puerto Vallarta, also known as “Zona Romantica,” is a charming neighborhood with cobblestone streets, colorful buildings, and quaint cafes. It’s a great place to explore on foot, taking in the local architecture and soaking up the lively atmosphere. Don’t miss the beautiful Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a landmark of the city.

Cobblestone Streets and Colorful Buildings

The Old Town is characterized by its narrow cobblestone streets and colorful buildings, many of which date back to the 19th century. Walking around this neighborhood is like stepping back in time, with quaint cafes and boutique shops nestled between colonial-era buildings.

Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe

One of the most iconic landmarks in the Old Town is the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe. This beautiful church is an architectural masterpiece, with its signature crown-shaped tower that stands tall over the city’s skyline. Inside, you’ll find a stunning altar adorned with gold leaf and intricate details.

Art Galleries and Studios

The Old Town is home to a thriving art scene, with several galleries and studios showcasing the work of local artists. You’ll find a variety of styles and mediums, from traditional Mexican folk art to contemporary pieces.

Cafes and Restaurants

The Old Town is a foodie’s paradise, with a variety of cafes and restaurants offering everything from street tacos to gourmet cuisine. You’ll find both traditional Mexican fare and international options, as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

The Malecon and Beaches

The Old Town is just a short walk from the Malecon, Puerto Vallarta’s famous boardwalk. From here, you can access several of the city’s best beaches, including Playa Los Muertos and Playa de Oro. These beaches offer stunning views of the ocean and are a great place to relax and soak up the sun.

Cultural Events and Festivals

The Old Town is also a hub for cultural events and festivals throughout the year. From the colorful Day of the Dead celebrations to the annual art walk, there’s always something happening in this vibrant neighborhood.

3. Relax on the Beach

Puerto Vallarta is known for its beautiful beaches, with crystal clear waters and soft sand. There are several beaches to choose from, including Playa Los Muertos, Playa de Oro, and Playa Mismaloya. Whether you’re looking to swim, sunbathe, or simply relax with a good book, Puerto Vallarta’s beaches won’t disappoint.

Beautiful Scenery

Puerto Vallarta’s beaches are renowned for their stunning natural beauty. The beaches are surrounded by lush vegetation, and the crystal-clear waters of the Pacific Ocean provide a perfect backdrop for a relaxing day in the sun. Whether you’re looking to sunbathe or take a dip in the ocean, Puerto Vallarta’s beaches offer a picturesque setting.

Water Activities

If you’re looking for something more adventurous, Puerto Vallarta’s beaches offer a range of water activities, including snorkeling, scuba diving, paddleboarding, and kayaking. Many of the beaches also offer jet ski and parasailing rentals.

Food and Drink

Many of Puerto Vallarta’s beaches have beachside restaurants and bars that offer traditional Mexican cuisine and refreshing drinks. You can try local specialties like fish tacos or ceviche, and wash them down with a cold cerveza or a margarita.

Beach Clubs

For those looking for a more luxurious beach experience, Puerto Vallarta has several beach clubs that offer comfortable lounge chairs, umbrellas, and other amenities like showers and changing rooms. Some beach clubs also offer food and drink service, making for a truly indulgent beach day.

Sunsets

Puerto Vallarta is known for its stunning sunsets, and there’s no better place to watch them than from the beach. As the sun sets over the Pacific Ocean, the sky turns shades of pink, orange, and purple, creating a magical and unforgettable moment.

4. Take a Boat Tour

Puerto Vallarta is surrounded by beautiful waters, and a boat tour is a great way to explore the coastline and nearby islands. There are many different types of boat tours available, from sunset cruises to snorkeling expeditions. You can also take a boat to the nearby Marietas Islands, a stunning natural reserve with hidden beaches and caves.

Coastal Views

Puerto Vallarta is surrounded by beautiful waters, and a boat tour is a great way to take in the stunning coastline. As you sail along the coast, you’ll be treated to breathtaking views of the ocean, beaches, and lush vegetation.

Snorkeling and Diving

Many boat tours in Puerto Vallarta offer snorkeling and diving opportunities, allowing you to explore the colorful underwater world. You’ll have the chance to swim with tropical fish, explore coral reefs, and maybe even see some sea turtles or rays.

Whale Watching

If you’re visiting Puerto Vallarta between December and March, you can take a whale watching tour to see humpback whales in their natural habitat. These majestic creatures migrate to the area during this time of year, and boat tours offer a unique opportunity to see them up close.

Marietas Islands

One of the most popular destinations for boat tours in Puerto Vallarta is the Marietas Islands. This stunning natural reserve is home to hidden beaches, caves, and incredible marine life. Some boat tours offer opportunities to swim or snorkel at the islands, while others simply provide a scenic tour.

Sunset Cruises

Sunset cruises are a popular way to end a day in Puerto Vallarta, offering stunning views of the sunset over the Pacific Ocean. These tours often include music, drinks, and appetizers, making for a romantic and unforgettable experience.

5. Go Whale Watching

If you’re visiting Puerto Vallarta between December and March, don’t miss the opportunity to go whale watching. Humpback whales migrate to the area during this time of year, and there are several companies that offer whale watching tours. It’s an incredible experience to see these majestic creatures up close in their natural habitat.

The Season

Whale watching in Puerto Vallarta is possible from December to March, as this is the time when humpback whales migrate from the colder waters of the north to the warmer waters of the Pacific. During this time, you’ll have the chance to see these majestic creatures up close, as they breach, spyhop, and sing their haunting songs.

The Boat Tour

Whale watching tours in Puerto Vallarta are conducted on small boats, which allow for a more intimate and personalized experience. The boats are equipped with knowledgeable guides who provide information about the whales’ behavior, biology, and conservation efforts.

The Location

Puerto Vallarta is located in the Banderas Bay, one of the largest natural bays in the world, and a popular destination for humpback whales during their migration. The bay provides sheltered waters and an abundance of food for the whales, making it an ideal location for observing them in their natural habitat.

The Whales

Humpback whales are known for their impressive size and acrobatic displays, and observing them in their natural habitat is a breathtaking experience. You may see them breaching, which is when they jump out of the water and land back with a splash, or spyhopping, when they raise their head above the water’s surface to get a better look at their surroundings.

The Experience

Whale watching in Puerto Vallarta is an unforgettable experience that allows visitors to connect with nature in a unique way. The thrill of seeing these magnificent creatures up close, combined with the stunning natural beauty of the surrounding environment, makes for a truly unforgettable experience.

6. Visit the Vallarta Botanical Gardens

The Vallarta Botanical Gardens is a must-see attraction for nature lovers. Located in the Sierra Madre Mountains, the gardens are home to a diverse range of plants and wildlife, including orchids, bromeliads, and butterflies. There are several walking trails throughout the gardens, as well as a restaurant and gift shop.

The Location

The Vallarta Botanical Gardens are located about 30 minutes south of Puerto Vallarta, nestled in the Sierra Madre mountains. The gardens cover over 20 acres of land, and feature a variety of ecosystems, including a tropical forest, a river, and a waterfall.

The Gardens

The Vallarta Botanical Gardens feature a wide variety of plants and flowers, including over 3000 species of orchids, bromeliads, and palms. The gardens are organized into different areas, including a cactus and succulent garden, a butterfly garden, and a tropical fruit orchard.

The Wildlife

The Vallarta Botanical Gardens are home to a diverse range of wildlife, including over 200 species of birds, as well as butterflies, lizards, and other animals. Visitors can explore the gardens on foot, and may encounter wildlife along the way.

The Activities

The Vallarta Botanical Gardens offer a range of activities for visitors, including guided tours, bird watching, and hiking. The gardens also have a restaurant that serves traditional Mexican cuisine, as well as a gift shop that sells locally-made crafts and souvenirs.

The Education

The Vallarta Botanical Gardens are dedicated to education and conservation, and offer a range of programs and workshops for visitors of all ages. These programs cover topics like ecology, botany, and sustainable gardening, and are designed to promote environmental awareness and appreciation.

7. Take a Cooking Class

Mexican cuisine is famous for its bold flavors and fresh ingredients, and taking a cooking class in Puerto Vallarta is a great way to learn more about it. There are several cooking schools in the city, offering classes on everything from traditional Mexican dishes to modern fusion cuisine. You can also visit the local markets to learn about the different ingredients and spices used in Mexican cooking.

The Cuisine

Mexican cuisine is known for its bold flavors and fresh ingredients, and taking a cooking class in Puerto Vallarta is a great way to learn about the different ingredients, spices, and techniques used in traditional Mexican cooking. You’ll have the chance to learn how to make dishes like guacamole, salsa, and mole, as well as regional specialties like pozole and tamales.

The Market Tour

Many cooking classes in Puerto Vallarta include a tour of the local markets, where you can learn about the different types of ingredients used in Mexican cooking, and how to select the freshest and highest-quality ingredients. You’ll also get to learn about the history and culture of the markets, and how they play an important role in the local community.

The Hands-On Experience

Taking a cooking class in Puerto Vallarta is a hands-on experience, which means you’ll get to chop, mix, and cook the dishes yourself, under the guidance of a skilled chef. You’ll learn about the different cooking techniques used in Mexican cuisine, and how to use traditional tools like a molcajete or a comal.

The Setting

Cooking classes in Puerto Vallarta are often held in beautiful settings, such as outdoor patios or rooftop terraces, with stunning views of the city or the ocean. This creates a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, where you can enjoy the cooking experience and the company of fellow food lovers.

The Culture

Taking a cooking class in Puerto Vallarta is not just about learning how to make delicious food; it’s also about experiencing the culture and traditions of Mexico. You’ll learn about the history and significance of different dishes, as well as the cultural customs and rituals associated with Mexican cuisine.

8. Attend a Cultural Event

Puerto Vallarta is a city rich in culture, with a variety of festivals and events taking place throughout the year. From the Puerto Vallarta International Film Festival to the Day of the Dead celebrations, there’s always something happening in the city. Check the local calendar for upcoming events and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Puerto Vallarta.

The Celebrations

Puerto Vallarta is known for its colorful and vibrant celebrations, and there are many cultural events and festivals throughout the year. Some of the most popular celebrations include the Day of the Dead, which is celebrated in early November and honors the dead, and the Puerto Vallarta Carnival, which takes place in February and features parades, music, and dancing.

The Music

Music is an important part of Puerto Vallarta’s culture, and you’ll find a wide range of music styles and genres at cultural events and festivals throughout the year. From traditional mariachi music to contemporary pop and rock, there’s something for everyone.

The Art

Puerto Vallarta is home to a thriving art scene, and you’ll find many cultural events and festivals that showcase the work of local artists. From traditional Mexican folk art to contemporary pieces, there’s a wide range of styles and mediums on display.

The Food

Food is another important aspect of Puerto Vallarta’s culture, and you’ll find a variety of traditional Mexican dishes and snacks at cultural events and festivals throughout the year. From street tacos to tamales and churros, there’s plenty of delicious food to try.

The History

Puerto Vallarta has a rich history, and many cultural events and festivals celebrate this history and the city’s heritage. For example, the annual Art Walk in the Old Town is a celebration of the city’s artistic history and features exhibitions and tours of local galleries.

9. Hike to Las Animas

For those looking for an outdoor adventure, hiking to Las Animas is a great option. Las Animas is a secluded beach located about 12 kilometers south of Puerto Vallarta, accessible only by boat or by foot. The hike to Las Animas takes about 2-3 hours and offers stunning views of the coastline and lush jungle. Along the way, you’ll pass by small villages and cross streams, and you’ll be rewarded with a refreshing swim in the clear waters of Las Animas beach.

The Trail

The hike to Las Animas is a moderate-level hike that takes you along a coastal trail that follows the shoreline of Banderas Bay. The trail is about 6 kilometers long (3.7 miles), and takes about 2-3 hours to complete, depending on your pace. The trail is well-marked and maintained, and provides stunning views of the ocean and surrounding mountains.

The Scenery

The trail to Las Animas takes you through a variety of ecosystems, including tropical forests, rocky cliffs, and sandy beaches. Along the way, you’ll have the chance to see local flora and fauna, such as iguanas, parrots, and exotic plants like cacti and bromeliads.

The Beaches

Las Animas is a small fishing village located at the end of the trail, and is known for its beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters. The beaches are perfect for swimming and sunbathing, and there are plenty of beachside restaurants and bars where you can grab a bite to eat or a refreshing drink.

The Water Taxi

If you don’t feel like hiking the entire way, you can take a water taxi from Boca de Tomatlan to Las Animas. The water taxi ride is about 20 minutes and provides stunning views of the coastline. You can also take the water taxi back to Boca de Tomatlan at the end of the day.

The Experience

Hiking to Las Animas is a unique and rewarding experience that allows you to connect with nature and explore the beauty of Puerto Vallarta. The trail provides a great workout, and the stunning scenery and beautiful beaches make for a memorable and enjoyable day.

10. Experience the Nightlife

Puerto Vallarta has a vibrant nightlife scene, with plenty of options for bars, nightclubs, and live music venues. The Malecon is a popular spot for nightlife, with several bars and clubs overlooking the ocean. If you’re looking for a more laid-back vibe, head to the Old Town, where you’ll find a variety of cozy bars and cafes.

The Nightclubs

Puerto Vallarta has a lively club scene, with many venues offering DJs, dancing, and a party atmosphere. Some of the most popular nightclubs in Puerto Vallarta include Mandala, La Vaquita, and Strana.

The Bars

If you’re looking for a more relaxed atmosphere, Puerto Vallarta has plenty of bars that offer a variety of cocktails, beers, and spirits. Many bars have stunning views of the ocean or the city, making for a romantic and intimate setting. Some of the best bars in Puerto Vallarta include The Red Room, The Rooftop, and the El Faro Lighthouse Bar.

The Live Music

Live music is a big part of the nightlife in Puerto Vallarta, and you’ll find many bars and restaurants that offer live performances by local musicians. From jazz and blues to salsa and mariachi, there’s a wide range of music genres to enjoy.

The Street Performers

Puerto Vallarta’s Malecon, or boardwalk, is home to many street performers, including musicians, acrobats, and dancers. Walking along the Malecon at night is a great way to experience the vibrant energy of Puerto Vallarta’s nightlife, and to enjoy the many sights and sounds of the city.

The Festivals

Puerto Vallarta is home to many festivals throughout the year, and these festivals often feature live music, dancing, and other cultural events. Some of the most popular festivals in Puerto Vallarta include the Puerto Vallarta Jazz Festival, the International Gourmet Festival, and the Day of the Dead celebrations.