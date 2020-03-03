10 events to tempt you to the Riviera Nayarit this March

Sports, gastronomy, music, and culture… The name of the game in Mexico’s Pacific Treasure is FUN!

Riviera Nayarit offers a wonderful variety of entertainment options year-round. And apart from the activities that are typical of a sun and sand destination, meetings tourism is also part of its key attributes.

Below is a list of events that have already been confirmed for the month of March:

International WesMex Regatta 2020 (March 4 – 8)

Nuevo Vallarta’s Vallarta Yacht Club (VYC) is pleased to welcome this regatta, considered one of the most important of the Mexican Sailing Circuit, as well as the best small craft race in Banderas Bay. The WesMex is organized by the VYC and endorsed by the Mexican Federation of Sailing, the Optimist Class Association of Mexico (AMVCO), the Mexico Laser Class Association, and the 420 Class Club.

2nd Riviera Nayarit Raicilla, Mescal, and Artisanal Beer Festival (March 7 – 8)

The second Riviera Nayarit Raicilla, Mescal, and Artisanal Beer Festival (FERAMECE) will be held March 7-8 at the Marina Nuevo Vallarta with the participation of 40 well-known regional beverages and gastronomy. It will be a weekend full of flavor, traditional beverages, good music, and plenty of activities. Don’t miss it!

1st Banderas Bay Music Festival (March 10 – 11)

The first Banderas Bay Music Festival will bring together the best local musicians alongside international artists on March 11-12 at the Los Arroyos Verdes eco-development in the coastal village of Bucerías. The stage area is limited to only 350 seats, creating a very special, intimate experience. There will be bar service, delicious food, and, of course, music and more music with bands such as The Paperboys, David Jacobs-Strain, Cheko Ruiz Band, and PUG, from Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Argentina.

Find more information here:Banderas Bay Music Festival.

Puerto de Chacala Riviera Nayarit Music and Arts Festival(March 13 – 15)

The community of Chacala has organized the Music and Arts Festival with free admission since 2014. It offers shows for children, presentations of local visual and graphic artists, bands, soloists, dance groups, and even theater. The varied program and the festival include different nationalities, ages, and origins.

Details here:Music and Arts Festival.

VI Riviera Nayarit Bay Cup (March 13 – 16)

The Riviera Nayarit is preparing to welcome the sixth edition of the 2020 Bay Cup (Copa Bahía), organized by the Soccer Association on March 13-16. Children, teens, and their families will have a chance to enjoy Mexico’s most popular sport: soccer. There will be cash prizes and caps from the professional teams.

More information:Bay Cup.

Children’s Circus (March 18 – 21)

San Pancho’s Children’s Circus announces its newest circus arts theater presentation, Sancho, to be held at the Bodega Circo in San Francisco, the “Cultural Capital of the Riviera Nayarit,” from March 18-21 at 7:30 p.m. Every year the Bodega Circo showcases the talent of its young students in a production directed by Gilles St. Croix, one of the founders of the renowned Cirque du Soleil, and co-designed by Monique Voyer.

More information:San Pancho’s Children’s Circus.

9th National Cheerleader Encounter (March 20 – 22)

The National APEN All Star Mexico Championship 2020 returns for the ninth year to the shores of the Riviera Nayarit. Approximately 20 teams from different states will show off their abilities in Choreography, Dance, and Acrobatics.

Click here for details on the event:Apen México.

21st Guayafest 2020 (March 21 – 22)

Over 300 Volkswagen vehicles, classic or modified, will join in the big vocho party in Rincón de Guayabitos from March 21-22. This event, organized by the TPC Tepic Bugs Club, attracts hundreds of families every year from different states around the country to spend time together and indulge their passion in one of Mexico’s most traditional beach destinations.

Visit the page: Guayafest 2020.

XXVIII International Banderas Bay Regatta (March 24 – 28)

The Banderas Bay Regatta is one of the most important in the world, not to mention the largest and most historic on Mexico’s Pacific coast. It includes cruise boats, racing boats, and even some categories of smaller craft. The regatta takes place from March 24-28 in Nuevo Vallarta, hosted by the Vallarta Yacht Club; this traditional event has participants from Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

For more information visit:Banderas Bay Regatta.

3rd Puerto Vallarta – Banderas Bay Tourist Route (March 28)

Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit await you on March 28, 2020 for this Gran Fondo cycling challenge with three categories—100K, 72K, and 21K—perfect for road cyclists as well as mountain bikers. The starting and finish lines for participants will be located in the Puerto Mágico (AP – Maritime Terminal) in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

More info:PV-Bahía Tourist Route.