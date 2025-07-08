Jalisco is seizing real estate in Puerto Vallarta tied to organized crime

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News Real Estate

Jalisco uses asset forfeiture to fight Puerto Vallarta money laundering by targeting properties linked to cartel funds and pursuing three major court cases.

Jalisco authorities have launched a focused campaign to disrupt money laundering in Puerto Vallarta by seizing real estate tied to criminal networks. Using asset forfeiture as a legal tool, the state seeks to strip organized crime groups of properties they bought with illicit proceeds over recent years in this high-profile tourist hub.

For decades, U.S. officials have flagged Puerto Vallarta as a key enclave for the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and its affiliates, noting the area’s strategic value for drug trafficking, extortion and money laundering. In response, the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office quietly filed three forfeiture suits during former Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez’s administration against properties whose values total almost 41 million pesos.

The first suit, lodged on December 8, 2023, targeted a residence valued at 8.68 million pesos. One week later, on December 15, 2023, authorities filed a second claim against a separate property worth 7.25 million pesos. The third action came on March 28, 2024, against a high-end estate appraised at 25 million pesos—alone exceeding the combined value of the earlier two assets.

All three cases cite “operations with illicit proceeds,” the statutory term for money laundering in the Jalisco Penal Code. Under Article 310, anyone who knowingly acquires, manages or conceals assets derived from crime faces five to fifteen years in prison and substantial fines.

Despite the filings, each suit remains “in judicial process,” meaning judges have yet to issue final rulings. That delay underscores how asset forfeiture—while promising on paper—depends on lengthy court battles. Prosecutors will need airtight financial trails tying the properties to cartel leaders or money-handling intermediaries.

U.S. pressure has intensified since February 2022, when the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Puerto Vallarta a cartel base of operations. OFAC named a host of businesses—from real estate firms and shopping centers to a luxury boutique hotel—linked to the Jalisco cartel and its ally, Los Cuinis. Those designations aimed to choke off the groups’ ability to launder drug profits through legitimate fronts.

“The cartel uses Puerto Vallarta as a base to plan criminal activities throughout Mexico,” OFAC stated. Its sanctions targeted individuals and companies identified as key nodes in a money laundering network that invested narcotics revenue into hotels, agricultural ventures and entertainment venues.

Backed by these U.S. measures, Jalisco prosecutors say they now have stronger legal grounds to pursue asset seizures. They hope to send a clear message: investing crime money in luxury real estate won’t insulate cartel bosses from justice.

Still, defense lawyers often contest these cases on technical grounds—challenging the links between specific owners and illicit funds or disputing procedural steps in how evidence was gathered. In some instances, courts have returned properties to their owners when prosecutors failed to meet high evidentiary standards.

Anti-money laundering experts note that a combination of domestic forfeiture and international sanctions can amplify pressure on organized crime, but coordination between Mexican and U.S. authorities is crucial. Sharing financial intelligence and aligning legal strategies could speed up rulings and make it harder for cartels to exploit procedural gaps.

For Puerto Vallarta, a city whose image relies on sun, sand and safety, the outcome carries significant stakes. Successful forfeiture could recover millions in stolen wealth and deter criminal investment in tourism infrastructure. Conversely, stalled lawsuits risk leaving cartel-linked properties untouched—undermining public confidence in efforts to clamp down on organized crime.

As these three lawsuits proceed through Jalisco’s courts, observers will watch closely. If prosecutors win, they may set a powerful precedent for other Mexican states grappling with money laundering. If not, critics will argue that legal reforms are needed to streamline asset forfeiture and close loopholes that allow organized crime to flourish.

Jalisco uses asset forfeiture to fight Puerto Vallarta money laundering by targeting properties linked to cartel funds and pursuing three major court . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • puerto vallarta lettersPuerto Vallarta needs a new image to create meaningful reasons for travelers to visit Business leaders at Jalisco Tourism Secretariat forums stressed the need for renewing Puerto Vallarta image and diversifying attractions to appeal to national and international markets. Local business leaders and tourism specialists agreed this week that Puerto Vallarta needs a fresh look and a broader range of attractions to compete at home and abroad. In a…
  • protests3Mexico City Protests: There is a fine line between anti-gentrification and xenophobia The line between anti-gentrification and racism is clear if you choose to see it: genuine activism targets policy and practice, not nationality or ethnicity. I have lived in Mexico for two decades, and I have never witnessed the level of anti-American sentiment that exists today. All of it is tied to the buzzword "gentrification," a…
  • puerto-vallarta-rainfall-hurricane-flossie-july-2025Puerto Vallarta braces for torrential rains as Hurricane Flossie gains strength Puerto Vallarta faces a high risk of flooding as Hurricane Flossie intensifies in the Pacific. Torrential rains and overwhelmed drainage systems pose major challenges for the city. Puerto Vallarta, a city wedged between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean, is no stranger to dramatic weather shifts—but this summer, the skies are testing the…
  • puerto-vallarta-police-chase-bahia-de-banderasPuerto Vallarta police chase ends in deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas A Puerto Vallarta police chase along Highway 200 ended in a deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas, leaving two people dead. A high-speed chase that began in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and ended in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, left at least two people dead and raised new questions about police engagement and road safety in the…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupSargassum in Quintana Roo Hits 76 Beaches from Cancun to Tulum, Only 24 Clean Beaches Sargassum in Quintana Roo has reached moderate to excessive levels on 76 beaches—including Cancun—as cleanup crews race to protect tourism and coastal ecosystems. A recent survey from the Quintana Roo Sargassum Monitoring Network and the Sargassum Citizen Observatory shows 76 out of 100 beaches on the state’s Caribbean coast now face moderate to excessive seaweed…
  • storm-in-puerto-vallarta-sweeps-vehicles-treesStorm in Puerto Vallarta Sweeps Away Vehicles and Topples Trees A sudden storm in Puerto Vallarta Sunday night swept away vehicles, downed trees and poles, and triggered patrols to clear drains—no injuries or major damage reported. A fast-moving storm struck Puerto Vallarta late Sunday night, dumping heavy rain that swept away vehicles, uprooted trees and downed utility poles across the city. Despite several reported emergencies,…
  • real estate puerto vallartaJalisco is seizing real estate in Puerto Vallarta tied to organized crime Jalisco uses asset forfeiture to fight Puerto Vallarta money laundering by targeting properties linked to cartel funds and pursuing three major court cases. Jalisco authorities have launched a focused campaign to disrupt money laundering in Puerto Vallarta by seizing real estate tied to criminal networks. Using asset forfeiture as a legal tool, the state seeks…
  • clandestine-trash-dumping-puerto-vallartaPuerto Vallarta Removes Trash from Clandestine Dumping Sites The Directorate of Efficient Services cleared clandestine trash dumping sites in Puerto Vallarta across seven neighborhoods, urging residents to report and prevent new piles. In a targeted effort to protect public health and the environment, the Directorate of Efficient Services launched a clean-up operation across multiple neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta this week. Teams from the…
  • couple-walks-lion-on-leash-puerto-vallartaCouple Walks Young Lion on Leash Through Puerto Vallarta Streets Where are the police? A couple was filmed walking a young lion on a leash through Puerto Vallarta, raising safety and legal questions about exotic pets and public risk. A couple caused alarm late Saturday when they led a young lion through the streets of Puerto Vallarta on a thin dog leash. The pair, speaking…
  • crocodile-killed-el-salado-estuaryCrocodile killed in El Salado estuary prompts criminal complaint The crocodile killed in El Salado estuary has led Semadet to file a criminal complaint with the FGR and Profepa, underscoring Mexico’s wildlife protection laws and plans to restart educational workshops. Authorities discovered the mutilated carcass of a roughly two-and-a-half-meter crocodile in the El Salado estuary on Friday, July 4, triggering an immediate legal response.…
Scroll to Top