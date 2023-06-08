10 Million Pesos Allocated for the Rehabilitation of Puerto Vallarta’s Iconic Los Muertos Pier

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, recently toured Los Muertos Pier to supervise the ongoing rehabilitation work. This project, undertaken by the Secretary of Infrastructure and Public Works (SIOP) of the State Government, has been backed with an investment of 10 million pesos.

Los Muertos Pier is one of the most recognized symbols of Puerto Vallarta. However, over the years, it has suffered considerable wear and tear. The current rehabilitation work is aimed at restoring the pier to its best possible condition ahead of the upcoming summer vacation season.

