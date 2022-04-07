12th anniversary of Graffiti Fest will be held in Puerto Vallarta this week

This April 9 and 10, another edition of the ‘Graffiti Fest’ will be held in Puerto Vallarta, an event that celebrates its 12th anniversary and on this occasion will feature the participation of 35 local, national and international urban artists, announced the coordinator of the Municipal Institute for Youth Services (IMAJ), Bryan Rodríguez Bernal.
He indicated that this event will take place in El Cora Park, located by Paseo del Marlín between the Las Gaviotas subdivision and the Los Delfines neighborhood, from eleven in the morning to ten at night.
We don’t charge a fee for our content because news and information should never be a privilege reserved for those with certain economic benefits, but we do accept PVDN community sponsors for those who want to support local media and keep news and information free to everyone. Learn how you can become a community sponsor here.
Rodríguez Bernal explained that in the ‘Graffiti Fest’, the artists, both men, and women, between 14 and 37 years of age, will leave their mark on this festival of color and creativity, which will also feature live music.
The municipal official indicated that the objective of the event is “to generate awareness and responsibility in young people and in the general public, we as the Municipal Institute for Youth Care, have a duty to support young people with this type of art and activities, showing the local talents that bring a new vision, their creativity, their strokes, colors, drawings, by taking their vision to public spaces, they achieve a message to society”.
He ended by inviting the citizens to attend and the young people to be encouraged, to participate, to live this event that takes place every year at the hands of Michel Rodríguez, with expressions that are becoming more and more noticeable in the neighborhoods and especially, in the downtown area where urban art is sought after by tourism. “It is a pride for them that their talent is recognized, there is respect because they are leaving a clear message with the drawings and the strokes that they capture.”
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Should have gone to Puerto Vallarta; Mexico’s Caribbean inundated with seaweed this Easter holiday A few days before the start of the Easter holiday season, one of the most important tourist areas in Mexico, the coasts of the state of Quintana Roo, Mexican Caribbean, face the massive sargassum runoff, affected mainly beaches of the Riviera Maya, Mahahual, Xcalak, Tulum and some of the Cancun hotel zone. State authorities pointed…
- Subject arrested in Puerto Vallarta for burning a house with 5 people inside The Puerto Vallarta Regional Prosecutor’s Office arrested a subject accused of setting fire to a house in which there were five people, three of whom died. (Original story of house fire) The man, identified as Marco Antonio H., caused the fire of a house located on Habana street, corner with Russia, in the Vista Mar…
- Puerto Vallarta search teams looking for young man suspected of drowning in Playa Camarones Elements of Civil Protection in Puerto Vallarta are searching for a young man from Guadalajara who entered the Bay at night on April 5 and hasn’t been seen since then. The victim’s disappearance occurred at Playa Camarones, where at approximately 8:00 p.m. coworkers went to rest on the beach after work. One of the men…
- Puerto Vallarta beaches are safe for recreational use this year, researcher warns of beaches around Marina and Cuale River This time last year, prior to the Holy Week and Easter holiday period, due to high levels of pollutants on the beaches of Los Muertos and Rio Cuale, in Puerto Vallarta, the Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of Jalisco (Coprisjal) indicated that they were not suitable for recreational or vacation use. But there…
- Two Nayarit beaches remain closed after 165 beachgoers were attacked by Moray eels Since March 24, the General Directorate of Citizen Protection and Firefighters of Nayarit closed access to the beaches of Guayabitos and Los Ayala, in the municipality of Comostela, due to the presence of Morena fish that have so far bitten 165 bathers. Moray eel bite is usually painful and can cause the victim secondary infection…