12th anniversary of Graffiti Fest will be held in Puerto Vallarta this week

This April 9 and 10, another edition of the ‘Graffiti Fest’ will be held in Puerto Vallarta, an event that celebrates its 12th anniversary and on this occasion will feature the participation of 35 local, national and international urban artists, announced the coordinator of the Municipal Institute for Youth Services (IMAJ), Bryan Rodríguez Bernal.

He indicated that this event will take place in El Cora Park, located by Paseo del Marlín between the Las Gaviotas subdivision and the Los Delfines neighborhood, from eleven in the morning to ten at night.

Rodríguez Bernal explained that in the ‘Graffiti Fest’, the artists, both men, and women, between 14 and 37 years of age, will leave their mark on this festival of color and creativity, which will also feature live music.

The municipal official indicated that the objective of the event is “to generate awareness and responsibility in young people and in the general public, we as the Municipal Institute for Youth Care, have a duty to support young people with this type of art and activities, showing the local talents that bring a new vision, their creativity, their strokes, colors, drawings, by taking their vision to public spaces, they achieve a message to society”.

He ended by inviting the citizens to attend and the young people to be encouraged, to participate, to live this event that takes place every year at the hands of Michel Rodríguez, with expressions that are becoming more and more noticeable in the neighborhoods and especially, in the downtown area where urban art is sought after by tourism. “It is a pride for them that their talent is recognized, there is respect because they are leaving a clear message with the drawings and the strokes that they capture.”

