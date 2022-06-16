14-year-old girl in CDMX gives birth in Uber on the way to hospital

A pregnant 14-year-old minor went into labor when she was traveling in an Uber, in the streets of the María del Carmen neighborhood, in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office. The teenager was helped by police officers from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City and paramedics from the Emergency Medical Rescue Squad (ERUM).
The SSC policemen were carrying out a preventive patrol on Axis 6 Morelos Avenue and its intersection with Lourdes Street when the driver asked for their support.
The 36-year-old man said that he was taking a pregnant minor and her grandmother to a hospital, but on the way, contractions and labor pains began, so he decided to park and ask for help.
The policemen, seeing the minor, observed that the birth was imminent, and quickly, based on their knowledge of first aid, placed her in the back seat, requested emergency services, and prepared to deliver the baby.
The teenager gave birth to a 39-week gestation baby, whose umbilical cord was cut, the placenta removed, and wrapped in some clothing.
An ambulance arrived at the scene whose paramedics assessed and stabilized the baby and the minor, with the appropriate care they were taken into the ambulance and transferred to a hospital for specialized medical care.
The lady and her granddaughter requested the support of the SSC officers to accompany them to the hospital, so they also provided escort service to the medical unit.
Originally published on CDMX Daily News
