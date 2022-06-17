Tropical Storm Celia becomes the third named storm of the 2022 Pacific Hurricane season

The National Weather Service has announced that tropical storm Celia has formed, the cyclone is located 450 km southeast of the mouth of the Suchiate River, in Chiapas (Mexico-Guatemala border) and 815 km southeast of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca.

The storm maintains a north-northwest trajectory at a speed of approximately 6 km per hour, sustained winds of 65 km per hour, and gusts of up to 85 km per hour. Celia will generate intense rains in Tabasco, Chiapas and Quintana Roo, while in Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatán, they will be strong.

In addition, the National Meteorological Service, the official source of the Government of Mexico on climate matters, issued a warning about hurricane “Blas” that continues to the southwest of Jalisco and Colima, and that it will maintain very heavy to intense rains in the south and western Mexico.

The center of hurricane “Blas”, category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, will keep moisture entering the western states of Mexico, where very heavy rains are forecast and intense at times, with strong gusts of wind and high waves, the agency noted.

Very strong punctual rains (50 to 75 mm) in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, and Guerrero, strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm) in Sinaloa and Michoacán, in addition to showers in Baja California Sur. rains could generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, and floods in low-lying areas of the mentioned states.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN