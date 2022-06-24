COVID-19 testing centers are removed from Puerto Vallarta airport

After most countries eliminated the requirement to present a negative Covid 19 test in order to enter their territory, especially the United States, the main destination for Mexicans, this Thursday the Pacific Airport Group announced the withdrawal of the laboratories that had been enabled for almost a year and a half.
From its opening until the end of May, a total of 915,653 tests were carried out, of which 29,204 were PCR and 886,449 were Antigens.
The GAP recalled that, in January 2021, in view of the provisions of the US government so that all passengers should submit their negative results, temporary laboratories were installed in each of the twelve airports that it operates in the country, to provide a quality service to passengers who do not have valid proof to travel.
As of June 12, the order of the CDC that had entered into force on January 26, 2021, forcing all passengers to undergo a detection test of Covid 19 within 72 hours before boarding their flight to the United States, has been lifted.
Once this new official order was generated, the number of tests carried out at airports was reduced in such a way that the institution that provided service at air terminals, Polanco Medical Laboratory, has decided to disable the operation of temporary testing modules at airports in Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Guanajuato, Hermosillo, Mexicali, Morelia, La Paz, Aguascalientes, Los Mochis, and Manzanillo.
GAP suggests that passengers check with their airline for the requirements requested by the country to which they wish to travel and follow the biosecurity indications that are required in the air terminals.
