24,537 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mexico today

A total of 6,034,602 COVID-19 infections and 325,716 deaths were confirmed today since the beginning of the pandemic in Mexico; This was announced by the Daily Technical Report on COVID-19 from the Ministry of Health (Ssa).

Through the General Directorate of Epidemiology, the report corresponding to Thursday, June 30, was shared, where it is verified that in the last 24 hours 24,537 infections and 47 deaths were recorded. In terms of infections, the figure is the highest in the entire month of June, as well as the highest since last February. Compared to the previous day (Wednesday, June 29), there was an increase of 1,389 infections nationwide, while deaths increased considerably, going from 31 to 47 in one day.

The states that led the statistics in terms of accumulated confirmed cases are Mexico City (CDMX) with 1,493,362, the State of Mexico with 599,758, Nuevo León with 335,600, Guanajuato with 289,279, Jalisco with 253,637, San Luis Potosí with 193,532, Tabasco with 192,511, Veracruz with 188,431, Puebla with 174,853 and Sonora with 170,931.

Meanwhile, according to the report of the Ministry of Health, as of today there were 723,971 suspected cases, as well as 149,488 active cases, which are those that began with symptoms in the last 14 days.

According to the Technical Communiqué of the health authority in Mexico, the current epidemiological week averages, to date, 14,065 infections, unlike the previous day which averaged 12,949; showing an increase in the average of 1,116 infections.

The occupancy of general beds at the national level increased to 8%, the rise has been one percent daily in the last 72 hours. As for the occupancy of beds with ventilators, it remains at two percent.

Meanwhile, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), stated that cases of contagion in the world increased by 18 percent in the last week, exceeding 4 million reports globally.

“Only with the concerted action of governments, international agencies and the private sector will we be able to solve the converging challenges,” the official declared.

According to the report of the international organization published on June 29, at the global level, the Middle East was the region that presented the greatest increase, with a rise of 47 percent. Similarly, in Europe cases increased by 32 percent, while in America there was an increase by 14 percentage points.

Cases are on the rise in 110 countries around the world, where the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the Omicron are the most common. These versions of the virus are up to 30% more contagious than the original variant of the virus, which emerged in late 2019, according to the WHO.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN