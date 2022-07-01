Conchas Chinas, a coastal sanctuary in the Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta

It is no secret that many of the most beautiful beaches and most interesting towns are located in Mexico, specifically in Puerto Vallarta. Banderas Bay offers small paradisiacal beaches, picturesque towns, natural attractions such as waterfalls, and much more…

A beautiful and unmissable beach in Banderas Bay is Conchas Chinas, located in one of the oldest areas of Puerto Vallarta, the Romantic Zone.

The meeting of various ecosystems in a single point, together with its graceful coastal and maritime relief, have made this beach one of the most popular holiday destinations.

Its original name comes from the prominent mollusk shells; while the “chinas” is due to the undulations or curves that characterize them.

Being located just a few minutes from the Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta, getting to the place is extremely accessible and easy, either by your own car or public transportation, or you can access it through a short hike from Playa Los Muertos.

For this reason, the beach has a wide range of hotels, restaurants, and shops. Some of the most famous hotels in the area are the traditional Conchas Chinas and Lindo Mar hotels; On the other hand, if you prefer more luxurious stays, the Grand Miramar or Mondavi are ideal options.

Among the most recommended restaurants are Lindo Mar, El Set and La Playita; where you can enjoy cold beers and delicious margaritas by the sea.

Conchas Chinas stands out for two geographical wonders: its location framed between the mountainous jungle of the Sierra Madre and the crystal clear waters of the Pacific Ocean. In addition, the beach stands out for presenting magnificent sunsets most of the year.

As far as fauna, this paradisiacal destination has some endemic species of Mexico, birds, reptiles, fish, molluscs, crustaceans such as crabs and anemones that you can glimpse in crystal clear water on the seashore.

Probably one of the most distinctive aspects of Conchas Chinas beach is the “natural pools” that form between the rocks on the shore, due to the low force and waves of the sea.

Considering all these factors, Conchas Chinas today is one of the most recommended beaches to visit during family trips or romantic getaways.

The beach is certified as “Blue Flag” -an international program, initiated in France in 1985, which seeks the implementation of actions for the protection and sustainable preservation of the waters and environment of various beaches; in addition to the offer of environmental education programs, safety, and services.

Keep in mind that unlike most of the beaches that surround Puerto Vallarta, Conchas Chinas is not a destination to practice water sports, but to enjoy the natural beauty of the beach.

