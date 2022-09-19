7.4 earthquake in Michoacán shakes Puerto Vallarta; TSUNAMI ALERT ISSUED

UPDATE: TSUNAMI ALERT FOR JALISCO HAS BEEN ISSUED

If you are a subscriber, please log in to your dashboard to keep up with the latest development from the earthquake. In your dashboard, you can also see photos and videos of damage recorded in the area of Puerto Vallarta. If you are not a subscriber, you can sign up here

This afternoon an earthquake was recorded in Puerto Vallarta at 1:05 p.m.

Preliminarily, a magnitude of 6.8 was handled south of Coalcomán, Michoacán, but the National Seismological updated the severity of the earthquake to 7.4 and was felt along the coast of Mexico.

Jalisco Civil Protection points out that monitoring and tours are already being carried out to rule out possible damage or effects in the State. So far, there doesn’t appear to be any major damage in Jalisco.

A Tsunami alert was issued for the coast of Jalisco, according to SkyAlert, Tsunami waves can be up to 80 cm on the state’s coastline. Typically a tsunami less than a meter would pose a risk only to people swimming at the time and boats in harbor, however not enough to cause damage on shore. However, keep informed with the latest updates during any Tsunami warning.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Mauel López Obrador, gave the first cut of information and stated: “We sincerely hope that nothing serious has happened.”

You may be interested: Latest update on today’s earthquake in Mexico, felt in Puerto Vallarta

The earthquake is recorded exactly on the same date as the tremors that occurred in 1985 and 2017 that left thousands of victims and damage in Mexico City and surrounding areas. Today’s quake hit just 40 minutes after the scheduled earthquake drill took place in Puerto Vallarta, and nationally.

The Governor of Jalisco commented on his social networks that the security authorities and Civil Protection and Firefighters are making the pertinent evaluations throughout the State.

“We have full coordination with each base, police station, and municipal government. So far there have been no significant damages or injured people. As a precaution, classes in the evening shift are suspended .”

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!

Trending news of PVDN