9,200 Migrants are Walking Through Mexico to the US Border, Largest Group of the Year

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a determined quest for legal recognition, a contingent of migrants departed Tapachula on October 30, trekking nearly 50 kilometers in three days towards Huixtla, Chiapas. This assembly was organized a month prior, with the principal objective of securing documentation to facilitate their transit to Mexico's northern frontier with the United States.

Upon reaching Huixtla last Wednesday, the migrants, close to 8,000 in number, established a temporary settlement. In an act of protest, some sewed their lips shut and set aflame piñatas bearing the likeness of the National Migration Institute's . . .

