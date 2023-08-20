A Puerto Vallarta Municipal Worker Dies of Heart Attack Inside City Hall

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A municipal worker tragically died this afternoon at the Puerto Vallarta city hall after suffering a heart attack. Despite swift action from colleagues and paramedics, the man was unable to be revived.
The victim, a maintenance worker whose last name was Quintero, was working in the basement of the Puerto Vallarta municipal presidency building when he suddenly collapsed. Colleagues who witnessed the incident quickly alerted paramedics, but despite their best efforts, the man showed no signs of life.
Authorities ordered the immediate closure of the basement area, ensuring that no further incident . . .
