A Puerto Vallarta Municipal Worker Dies of Heart Attack Inside City Hall

August 20, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A municipal worker tragically died this afternoon at the Puerto Vallarta city hall after suffering a heart attack. Despite swift action from colleagues and paramedics, the man was unable to be revived.

The victim, a maintenance worker whose last name was Quintero, was working in the basement of the Puerto Vallarta municipal presidency building when he suddenly collapsed. Colleagues who witnessed the incident quickly alerted paramedics, but despite their best efforts, the man showed no signs of life.

Authorities ordered the immediate closure of the basement area, ensuring that no further incident . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Mexico Deploys Armed Forces in Anticipation of Category 4 Hurricane HilaryMexico Deploys Armed Forces in Anticipation of Category 4 Hurricane Hilary PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Mexican Government has mobilized nearly 19,000 members of the Armed Forces in preparation for the anticipated landfall of Category 4 Hurricane Hilary, which is expected to make landfall over the Baja California peninsula this weekend before moving into California, United States. "There are 18,738 elements already in a preventive attitude,…
  • Search Underway for Two Brothers Missing in Puerto VallartaSearch Underway for Two Brothers Missing in Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The mysterious disappearance of two brothers has prompted an extensive search effort in Puerto Vallarta. The Moncayo Moreno brothers, Luis Alberto, 27, and Briam Alexey, 21, were last seen in the Lomas del Coapinole neighborhood. Authorities have launched a full investigation into their whereabouts after they failed to return home after…
  • Hurricane Hilary Strengthens to Category 2, But No Immediate Threat to Puerto VallartaHurricane Hilary Strengthens to Category 2, But No Immediate Threat to Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Hilary has intensified to a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, but no warning has been issued for the Jalisco region as the storm does not pose an immediate threat of impact on the bay, according to meteorologist Victor Manuel Cornejo Lopez. The hurricane currently boasts winds of 160…
  • Category 4 Hurricane Hilary Approaches Mexico: Warnings and Watches IssuedCategory 4 Hurricane Hilary Approaches Mexico: Warnings and Watches Issued PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Authorities have issued a Hurricane Warning for parts of the Baja California peninsula from Punta Abreojos to Cabo San Quintin as Hurricane Hilary, a Category 4 storm, approaches. Additionally, a Hurricane Watch is in effect from north of Cabo San Quintin to Ensenada. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for several…
  • Hilary Becomes Category 1 Hurricane, Will Continue to Dump Rains in Puerto Vallarta, Warnings in Baja CaliforniaHilary Becomes Category 1 Hurricane, Will Continue to Dump Rains in Puerto Vallarta, Warnings in Baja California PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Residents and visitors of Baja California Sur, Mexico, should prepare for potentially hazardous weather conditions as Hurricane Hilary approaches. The National Meteorological Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for areas from Cabo San Lazaro to San Evaristo, signaling that tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. The…
  • Hurricane Hilary Strengthen to Category 2 off Puerto Vallarta Coast, Aims for Baja CaliforniaHurricane Hilary Strengthen to Category 2 off Puerto Vallarta Coast, Aims for Baja California PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Hilary has intensified to a category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced on Thursday. The powerful cyclone is currently swirling in the waters of the Mexican Pacific, around 850 km from the popular tourist destination of…
  • Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Heavy Rain, Gusts, and High Waves to Puerto VallartaTropical Storm Hilary Brings Heavy Rain, Gusts, and High Waves to Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Tropical Storm Hilary, which formed this morning south of the coast of Guerrero, is expected to cause intense punctual rains accompanied by electrical discharges in Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Michoacán, as well as very strong rains in Colima. The storm's wide circulation is also generating an abundant entry of humidity towards the…
  • Category 4 Hurricane Hilary to Bring Heavy Rain to Baja California and Southwestern U.S.Category 4 Hurricane Hilary to Bring Heavy Rain to Baja California and Southwestern U.S. PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Hilary, rapidly intensifying off Mexico's Pacific coast, has now become a Category 4 hurricane, threatening to unleash heavy downpours over the southwestern United States this weekend. As of midnight Thursday, the storm had sustained winds of approximately 220 km/h (140 mph), and it is expected to continue strengthening through Friday…
  • Puerto Vallarta Real Estate Market Stalls as SEMARNAT Shuts Down DevelopmentsPuerto Vallarta Real Estate Market Stalls as SEMARNAT Shuts Down Developments Is it too risky to buy presale real estate in Puerto Vallarta? Real estate projects in Puerto Vallarta have come to a halt as the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) has shut down 22 developments, resulting in the loss of jobs and investment credibility in the popular tourist destination. The shutdowns stem from…
  • Hurricane Hilary Threatens Mexico and California with "Catastrophic" RainsHurricane Hilary Threatens Mexico and California with “Catastrophic” Rains PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Hilary is causing alarm in Mexico and the United States as it threatens to unleash "catastrophic" rains, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The storm, currently a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 205 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 250 kilometers per hour, is located in the…