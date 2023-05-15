A Puerto Vallarta Vacation Ends Tragically When a Texan Man Dies on Los Muertos Beach

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A Texas resident tragically passed away on Sunday, May 14, while vacationing with his partner and family on Los Muertos beach in Puerto Vallarta . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
With a subscription to PVDN, you'll gain access to a wealth of information, from breaking news stories to in-depth analyses and insightful commentary. Plus, you'll be supporting local news dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date news possible in Puerto Vallarta and news around Mexico of interest to expats, tourists, and foreigners. And to make your experience more enjoyable, you will be served fewer ads, be included in our newsletter, and receive emergency alerts.
Already a subscriber? Log in now.Lost your password?
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta Bound: The Hazards of Travel on Federal Highway 200 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The challenging 129-kilometer stretch between Compostela and Las Varas, marked by mountainous terrain, numerous bends, and only two lanes, poses considerable risks for travelers heading toward Puerto Vallarta.
- Popocatépetl Awakens: Consecutive Days of High Volcanic Activity Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - For two days in a row now, Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano demonstrates a surge in activity. An aggressive eruption on the morning of Thursday, May 11, spewed out gases, ash, and volcanic materials. The National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) cameras captured the moment of eruption at 5:27 a.m., throwing glowing debris…
- Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Alvarez for May 12, 2023 https://youtu.be/uU4l2zOToPA Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez. The stories this week. At least six cats and a dog lost their lives due to poisoning in the Vallarta Villas neighborhood this week. Natalia Vázquez recounted…
- Two men rob woman of $47,000 pesos in Popular Puerto Vallarta Shopping Center Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Two individuals who were allegedly armed with a knife, stripped a woman of 47,000 pesos in cash in a well-known commercial plaza in Puerto Vallarta.
- Puerto Vallarta Gears Up for a Massive Public Transport Fleet Renewal Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - By July, Puerto Vallarta will see a complete overhaul of its public transport vehicle fleet, according to Diego Monraz Villaseñor, the head of Jalisco's Department of Transportation.
- Puerto Vallarta on High Alert Following Tragic Mass Animal Poisoning Incident Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In a tragic incident in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, at least six cats and a dog lost their lives due to poisoning. Despite the frantic attempts of local residents to save them, the animals succumbed within moments.
- Air Quality Alert: Fire Increases Imeca Index in Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A fire near Las Juntas y los Veranos, in the municipality of Cabo Corrientes, has caused an elevated pollution index in Puerto Vallarta.
- Persistent Fire Challenges Puerto Vallarta Firefighters Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Despite the containment of the blaze within the Puerto Vallarta Municipal Landfill, flames persist in its surrounding areas.
- A Record-Breaking First Quarter for Puerto Vallarta Cruise Tourism in 2023 Discover Puerto Vallarta's booming cruise tourism in Q1 2023, with a 100% increase in passengers and promising industry growth in a post-COVID era.
- Puerto Vallarta Prodigy: 13-Year-Old Set to Become Youngest Graduate of University of Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Thirteen-year-old Ian Emmanuel González Santos, a student prodigy from Puerto Vallarta, is on the brink of graduating as a chemical engineer from the University of Guadalajara.