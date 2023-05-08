A Record-Breaking First Quarter for Puerto Vallarta Cruise Tourism in 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – In the first quarter of 2023, Puerto Vallarta experienced a significant boost in the international tourist cruise sector, welcoming 222,962 passengers from 73 cruise arrivals, as reported by the Puerto Vallarta National Port System Administration (Asipona).

These figures align with expectations, as the forecast predicts surpassing last year’s numbers. Furthermore, the schedule indicates a promising year for the sector. By this time in 2022, there had only been 103,644 passengers, marking a substantial increase of over one hundred percent this year.

January saw 32 arrivals with 90,138 passengers, while February hosted 19 arrivals with 60,287 passengers, and March had 22 arrivals totaling 72,537 passengers.

At the recent annual Sea Trade Cruise Global event, cruise line executives expressed their optimism and anticipation for a post-Covid upswing in 2023. It is projected that 85% of pre-pandemic cruise travelers will return to cruising in 2023, representing a 6% increase.

By 2025, an additional 4 million passengers are expected to join the cruising community, reflecting the industry’s confidence and enthusiasm. The most notable statistic is that a total of 31.5 million passengers are anticipated to travel in 2023, a remarkable 106% growth compared to the operating capacity of 2019.

These positive trends are clearly evident in Puerto Vallarta’s tourist segment and throughout the Mexican Pacific Riviera route in general.

Get more from PVDN and support local media at the same time! Subscribe today for only $29.99 yearly and get access to subscription-based articles, fewer ads, the PVDN Newsletter, and access to the PVDN Podcast. Subscribe Now!