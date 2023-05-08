U.S. Fire Departments Donate Essential Equipment to Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A Type-6 Fire truck and crucial firefighting equipment are en route to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to support local firefighters in their efforts to combat fires.

The equipment is being donated as part of Operation Southern Blaze, a collaborative initiative involving American Legion Posts, local fire departments, and the non-profit veteran support organization, Convergence. The operation’s primary goal is to provide assistance to Mexican firefighters.

Mark Ford, a representative from the non-profit, highlighted that many small fire departments in Mexico lack the financial resources and equipment necessary to effectively fight fires.

“For our fire departments, what is considered surplus gear is essential equipment for them,” Ford explained.

In a gesture of solidarity, fire departments from Washington contributed a truck to be sent to a Puerto Vallarta fire station, while other organizations donated gear and equipment. The donated items were loaded onto the truck for its journey to Mexico, stopping in San Diego on Sunday.

Puerto Vallarta Fire Chief Gerardo Alonzo Castillon Andrade expressed his gratitude for the generous donation.

“The gear you’re providing us is extremely important, we have very little of it, and it is crucial for our protection as we fight fires.”

After several days on the road, the veteran volunteers driving the truck will deliver it to its next destination near the border on Monday.

Ford emphasized the strong bond between firefighters, regardless of location, saying, “No matter the distance, these guys are like brothers. Whether they are firefighters down there or up here, they are all doing the same thing.”

