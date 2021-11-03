American Airlines inaugurates new route to Puerto Vallarta

American Airlines inaugurated its third route between Austin, TX and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on November 2. This new route, which operates three times a week, complements the service that the airline started last month from Cancun and Los Cabos to the capital of Texas.
“The American Airlines team in Mexico is extremely proud of our continued commitment to the country through new routes, higher frequencies, and new destinations. This year we will have record growth in Mexico of 23% compared to 2019 – an example of our strong commitment to the country for almost eight decades,” said José María Giraldo, American’s Director of Operations in Mexico, Central America, Colombia, and Ecuador.
“Our new routes between Austin and Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, are part of our strategic growth in Mexico, which in December will also include the launch of our 28th destination in the country: Chetumal,” said Vicky Uzal, commercial director of American in Mexico.
The American carrier will close the year operating more than 750 weekly flights to 28 destinations in Mexico, including Acapulco, Aguascalientes, Cancun, Chetumal, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Cozumel, Culiacán, Durango, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Huatulco, La Paz, León, Loreto, Mazatlán, Mérida, Monterrey, Morelia, Oaxaca, Puerto Vallarta, Querétaro, San José del Cabo, San Luis Potosí, Torreón, Zacatecas, Zihuatanejo and Manzanillo.
