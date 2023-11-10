American Airlines Streamlines Operations; Puerto Vallarta Route Among Several Discontinued

November 9, 2023
,

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a strategic move to refine its operational routes, American Airlines has disclosed plans to scale back its flights from Austin, reducing its destination offerings by nearly half, from 46 to 25, starting next year. This decision is aligned with the company's objective to consolidate its most lucrative routes, which will, unfortunately, result in Puerto Vallarta being one of the destinations discontinued.

Despite the cuts, American Airlines points out that it has substantially augmented its capacity with a 53% increase in seats and 19 extra daily departures since 2019. The airline remains committed . . .

