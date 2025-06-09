American tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta

A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident.

An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim was a 20-year-old man from Indiana who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fall.

The incident occurred when the man returned to his hotel room and stepped out onto the balcony. Witnesses say he lost his balance and fell approximately 10 meters (about 33 feet) to the ground. Emergency services were immediately called, and paramedics and police rushed to the scene, but the young man was already unresponsive upon their arrival.

Local authorities reported that the victim had suffered severe head trauma from the impact. Firefighters and municipal police secured the area while awaiting personnel from the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office and forensic investigators.

According to early witness accounts, the tourist had been drinking alone prior to the fall. Security footage from the hotel is expected to be reviewed as part of the investigation.

The Hilton Hotel, which caters to both international tourists and business travelers, has not released an official statement on the incident. Guests were reportedly shaken by the event, which unfolded during the afternoon in an otherwise calm section of the hotel complex.

Puerto Vallarta authorities are continuing their investigation to determine whether any factors beyond alcohol were involved, though no foul play is suspected at this time. The victim’s identity has not been publicly released pending notification of his family.

Puerto Vallarta remains one of Mexico’s most visited beach destinations, drawing thousands of tourists each week. While tragic incidents involving tourists are relatively rare, this case highlights the risks of excessive alcohol consumption and the need for safety precautions, particularly in high-rise accommodations.

The U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara is expected to assist the victim’s family in repatriating the body and providing support.