American Tourist In Critical Condition in Puerto Vallarta After Wave Breaks His Neck

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - "Experiencing your sibling in critical care, confessing your love to him, anticipating the worst... it's a nightmare no one should have to endure," shared Adam Griffis.

Adam's younger brother, Evan, is struggling for survival in a medical facility located in Puerto Vallarta. The 30-year-old experienced a freak accident while swimming last Sunday, resulting in a broken neck after a sudden wave impact.

"In what appears to be a stroke of misfortune, a rogue wave crashed into him from behind, catapulting him directly towards the ocean floor. The impact . . .