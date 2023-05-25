Internet-Based Fashion Retailer Shein Looks To Mexico For Nearshoring Expansion

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Internet-based fashion behemoth, Shein, is investigating the possibility of establishing a factory in Mexico as part of its “localization strategy” and its ongoing consideration of “nearshoring options”.

The prospective manufacturing site in Mexico would function as a production hub external to China. Such a facility could significantly diminish delivery periods and mitigate distribution expenses for clients in Latin America, as per a Reuters report.

Although Shein did not directly respond to the report, Shein Latin America’s Chairman, Marcelo Claure, conveyed to Drapers: “Shein’s approach towards localization enables us to expedite deliveries to our customers while simultaneously broadening our product range and bolstering local economies.

“In alignment with the company’s recent growth initiative in Brazil, we persist in examining potential nearshoring opportunities and are contemplating expanding our Shein Marketplace model into other regions across Latin America.”

Shein provides services to over 150 countries globally, procuring the majority of its products from suppliers and manufacturers situated in Guangzhou, a city in southern China.

Shein is an international B2C (Business to Consumer) fast fashion e-commerce platform that primarily targets Europe, America, Australia, and the Middle East along with other consumer markets. The company focuses on women’s wear, but it also offers men’s apparel, children’s clothes, accessories, shoes, bags, and other fashion items.

Founded in October 2008, Shein’s business covers more than 220 countries and regions around the world. The company prides itself on offering trendy styles catering to both young women and teens, without breaking the bank.

Shein adheres to the concept that “everyone can enjoy the beauty of fashion,” aiming to provide the highest value trendy pieces while also being dedicated to quality, value, and service. It manages to provide high-value trendy pieces by keeping close relationships with emerging designers and brands worldwide and continually updating its collection with new, fresh finds.

A unique aspect of Shein is its production strategy. Rather than producing large quantities of a style ahead of time, the company uses real-time data to predict fashion trends, and then produces small quantities of each style. This allows it to adapt quickly to changing fashion trends and consumer demands, a strategy known as fast fashion.