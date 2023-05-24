Inhabitants of Santiago Xalitzintla Believe Popocatépetl Volcano is Erupting Because They Didn’t Celebrate His Birthday This Year

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The volatile temperament of Popocatépetl volcano, characterized by explosive outbursts, fumaroles, ash falls, and powerful seismic activity, is attributed to a straightforward cause by the inhabitants of Santiago Xalitzintla, the community nearest to the massive crater of Puebla’s giant.

To these residents, the volcano isn’t just a natural feature, it’s a personified entity. They affectionately name it ‘Don Goyo’, commemorating its birthday or Saint’s Day every March 12th, just like any other person named Gregorio. However, the celebrations of 2023 were noticeably absent, leading locals to assert that Popocatépetl is unusually irate.

“His annual offering wasn’t provided as usual. That’s why he’s furious,” comments Julia Chanchi, a 66-year-old resident.

Surrounded by the misty aftermath of the ash fall in Xalitzintla, awaiting the commencement of a community meeting where federal, state, and municipal authorities will discuss safety measures, evacuation strategies, and scientific perspectives on the volcano’s activities, Julia shares the backstory.

“The ‘tempero’ (spiritual guide) urged the community to contribute to the offering, but the festival hosts and local leader didn’t heed the warning. Cooperation was minimal,” she laments.

The community traditionally carries out an elaborate ritual near the volcano’s crater, comparable to a patron saint’s celebration. Under the guidance of the ‘tempero’, a descendant of the first man who purportedly communicated with Popocatépetl’s spirit a century ago, they carry everything from food, beer, clothing, and shoes to band music for ‘Don Goyo’.

“Sometimes it’s clothes or a gold ring, in addition to his favorite turkey mole and fruits,” Julia says.

However, Don Goyo didn’t even receive a cake this year. Julia maintains that the festival hosts visited the volcano’s slopes post-celebration but without an offering. As a result, Popocatépetl’s activity has been gradually escalating.

While it might seem logical to make an offering to appease Don Goyo’s wrath, the situation is more complex. Authorities now limit access to the volcano. Furthermore, Julia points out that according to Nahualtl legend, they should also present a gift to Popocatépetl’s cherished Iztaccíhuatl.