Amy Armstrong Performs Her New Shows, ‘Imagine’ & ‘Dos Divas’ at Nacho Daddy Through March

Amy Armstrong has been entertaining Puerto Vallarta audiences for over a decade. This season, Amy brings her new show, ‘Imagine’ to Nacho Daddy from January thru March at 9:00 pm. She’ll be performing every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, accompanied by Vallarta’s favorite Latin Band, Piel Canela. There will also be guest appearances throughout the season by some of P.V.’s best known musical stars.

The theme of her new show, ‘Imagine,’ is the fabulous music of The Beatles, England’s most famous rock band from Liverpool. Known as the most influential band of all time, Amy is thrilled to share the music of John, Paul George and Ringo with her audience. Leading the “British Invasion” of the United States pop market, The Beatles’ music has stood the test of time and is still a favorite among music lovers worldwide. You’ll enjoy how Amy delivers mashups of Beatles tunes along with today’s popular music! Amy and Piel Canela will also present music from their upcoming CD, ‘New Rules: Music is Enough,’ coming out in February.

Amy will be joined by Kami Desilets for 4 more ‘Dos Divas’ shows happening at Nacho Daddy on Feb 12th & 26th and Mar 11th & 25th at 7 pm. Experience these 2 outrageous divas of song and comedy for a hilarious good time!

For the few folks in Vallarta who don’t know of Amy Armstrong, she is a unique mix of stand up comedian and cabaret singer. As an entertainment writer, I get to see a lot of shows each season and Amy’s are always some of the very best! Her audience absolutely loves her and roars with laughter at her spontaneous ‘off the cuff’ comedy. All eyes are glued to the stage when Amy sings and entertains. And when the show is over, the audience leaves with smiles on their faces.

When you experience this ‘Diva of Song and Fun,’ you’ll be drawn in, entertained and uplifted. Armstrong’s incredible voice mesmerizes as she belts out all those fabulous tunes, injecting humor between each song.

The comedy is always perfectly delivered and the singing is beyond amazing. For a totally satisfying and magical ‘live music’ experience, see Amy Armstrong’s ‘Imagine’ at Nacho Daddy on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 9 pm and ‘Dos Divas’ on Feb 12 & 26 and Mar 11 & 25 at 7 pm.

For tickets, stop by Nacho Daddy at Basilio Badillo #287 in the heart of Zona Romantica or go to reactionshows.com. The show will be on the second-floor stage of Nacho Daddy.

Amy and Piel Canela will also be performing on the North Shore at The Tree House Bar and Grill at Coral #68 in La Cruz De Juanacaxtle on Sunday, Feb 9th at 7pm. For more information call 322 182 4026 or find The Tree House Bar and Grill on facebook.

*Amy Armstrong is also a hero to many of us. She has battled and won her fight with cancer over the past year with dignity, courage and humor. It goes without saying, but we’ll say it anyway, “We love you Amy!”