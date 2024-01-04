Annual 2023 Survey Reveals Over 80% of Expats in Mexico Are ‘Very Satisfied’

Did it Feel More Expensive to Live in Mexico in 2023? Mexican Peso has Strongest Year in Three Decades

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Mexican peso, often dubbed the "excessive weight" by some, celebrated its best year in over three decades in 2023. Closing at 16.9540 units per dollar, the currency experienced a remarkable cumulative gain of 12.9%, marking its strongest annual performance since data collection began in 1989, according to information from Econ,…