Beach Flag Colors Change in Puerto Vallarta as Sea Conditions Improve

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - After a week of warning visitors with red flags due to challenging sea conditions, there's a glimmer of improvement on the picturesque beaches of Puerto Vallarta. The city, known for its stunning coastline and vibrant tourist scene, has witnessed a shift in beach flag colors, signifying the changing conditions along its shores.

Mario Ramírez, the lifeguard coordinator of the Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection and Fire Department, reported that the situation has improved, leading to the replacement of red flags with yellow ones on the vast majority of beaches in the area.

