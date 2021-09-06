Another storm expected to move up the coast of Puerto Vallarta this week

Showers and thunderstorms have become a little better organized this morning in association with an elongated area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.
Environmental conditions appear conducive for the gradual development of a tropical depression over the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward or northwestward at 5 to 10 mph, just offshore of the coast of Puerto Vallarta. The storm has a 90% chance of formation over the next 48 hours.
Last week, Hurricane Nora left an estimated $200 million pesos in damage along the coast of Jalisco and in Puerto Vallarta as it moved up the coast of Mexico. At least four people were killed and up to five are still missing.
Hurricane Nora caused floods and landslides along Mexico’s Pacific coast last Sunday while making landfall again and passing just inland of the Mazatlan resort area before veering into the Gulf of California and weakening into a tropical storm.
Communities in the coastal states of Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco experienced heavy rain and rough surf as the storm moved northward hugging the shoreline.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta registered a 43% decline in COVID-19 cases last week There have been a total of 19,814 COVID-19 infections and 717 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 569 reported cases in the past seven days (August 29 – September 4), compared to 1003 cases in the seven days prior (August 22 – 28), for a…
- Governor declares State of Emergency in Puerto Vallarta due to Hurricane Nora The Governor of the State, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, sent to the Ministry of the Interior of the Government of Mexico, the declaration of emergency and disaster for 18 municipalities of Jalisco that suffered damages and that exceed $350 million pesos, due to the damage caused by Hurricane Nora in the North Coast, South Coast, and…
- Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos break summer tourism records Known for being two of the main beach destinations in the country, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta had their best summer season on record this year. This is because Mexico continues to take advantage of its status as a close and open destination without restrictions for tourists from the United States, according to specialists. Los…
- Damages from Nora in Puerto Vallarta amounts to more than 200 million pesos Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez reported that the preliminary assessment of the damage to infrastructure left by Hurricane Nora in Puerto Vallarta amounts to $200 million pesos. He pointed out $134 million pesos will be needed just to repair bridges and roads. For La Ribera, $49 million pesos will be needed since it was completely destroyed…
- 40% of Puerto Vallarta still without water or electricity after Hurricane Nora The mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, acknowledged that due to the damage caused by Hurricane Nora last weekend, 40 percent of the municipality faces a crisis in the supply of water and electricity, for which he asked the population to have patience. The mayor pointed out that to help overcome this situation,…