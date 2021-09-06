Another storm expected to move up the coast of Puerto Vallarta this week

Showers and thunderstorms have become a little better organized this morning in association with an elongated area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for the gradual development of a tropical depression over the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward or northwestward at 5 to 10 mph, just offshore of the coast of Puerto Vallarta. The storm has a 90% chance of formation over the next 48 hours.

Last week, Hurricane Nora left an estimated $200 million pesos in damage along the coast of Jalisco and in Puerto Vallarta as it moved up the coast of Mexico. At least four people were killed and up to five are still missing.

Hurricane Nora caused floods and landslides along Mexico’s Pacific coast last Sunday while making landfall again and passing just inland of the Mazatlan resort area before veering into the Gulf of California and weakening into a tropical storm.

Communities in the coastal states of Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco experienced heavy rain and rough surf as the storm moved northward hugging the shoreline.

