Tropical Depression expected to become hurricane off the coast of Jalisco

The center of Tropical Depression Fifteen-E is located off the Jalisco and Colima coast. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 5 mph (7 km/h). A turn to the northwest is expected by tonight, and this motion along with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected through Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected over the next couple of days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight, and a hurricane on Thursday off the Jalisco and Nayarit coasts.
If predictions hold, the storm will become Hurricane Olaf, becoming the 15th named Pacific storm of the season.
The storm is not expected to make landfall on the Jalisco coast and will stay offshore as it passes Puerto Vallarta, however, outer rainbands from the depression are likely to produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds along the coast of the Mexican states of Colima and Jalisco.
The strengthening cyclone is expected to generate swells that will affect the portions of the southern Baja California peninsula by Thursday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
The grounds in Puerto Vallarta are already saturated and rivers near-maximum after the passing of Hurricane Nora 10-days ago, which caused damage in Puerto Vallarta. Nora was only a category one storm.
Puerto Vallarta still maintains a risk for additional flooding and landslides.
