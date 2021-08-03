Are you planning a vacation to Mexico? Know the COVID-19 restrictions in the tourist hotspots

Despite the fact that Mexico is in the middle of a third wave due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Tourism predicts that for the summer vacation period July-August, more than 20 million travelers will arrive in the country, which represents 178% more than the same season last year.

Given this forecast, the authorities are taking some measures to control infections, especially in the most visited tourist destinations in the country such as Los Cabos, Cancun, the Riviera de Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Acapulco.

Los Cabos COVID-19 Restrictions

The nightclubs in Baja California Sur have been closed since March 2020 and have not reopened, said Mauricio Salicrup, president of the Local Tourist Business Council.

“Nightlife as it was before the pandemic has not been restored and there is no date to be restored,” said Salicrup.

The beaches are open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., while hotels operate at 50 percent of their capacity. Regarding restaurants, they close at 11:00 p.m. and only sell alcohol to those who consume food.

Cancun COVID-19 Restrictions

Being one of the favorite destinations for tourists, the Government of Quintana Roo announced new restrictive measures last Friday. People must present their proof of vaccination or a negative PCR or COVID antigen test no longer than 72 hours to enter most establishments.

The same will apply to the personnel operating in the establishments, who must prove that they have already been vaccinated and that they tested negative for coronavirus.

You need to travel with proof of vaccination if you wish to visit most places people enjoy on vacation.

Mazatlan COVID-19 Restrictions

According to the ‘beach traffic light’ published every day by the Mazatlán City Council, at this time all the beaches remain open without restricted hours.

On August 2, a new measure came into force that requires proof of COVID vaccination for all people who wish to enter an establishment, be it a retail store, mall, restaurant, bar, or club. You need proof of vaccination to travel to Mazatlan and enjoy most tourist activities.

Likewise, the measure of the mandatory use of face masks on public roads is maintained.

Puerto Vallarta COVID-19 Restrictions

Faced with the spike in infections, the state government took the measure of closing bars and discos throughout the month of August.

In addition, restaurants are only allowed to open with a capacity of 50 percent and with permission to operate until 12:00 midnight, while hotels maintain a maximum occupancy of 80 percent.

The public beaches are open, however, it is recommended to shower before going to and from the beach, maintain a distance of five meters between one group and another, and wear face masks.

However, Puerto Vallarta maintains the least restrictive mandates for COVID-19, which is seen in the rise in cases.

