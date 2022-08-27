Army detained six alleged members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, including an American

Agents of the National Guard and the Army detained six alleged members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) with high-caliber weapons, among whom was an alleged US citizen.

According to the official report, the federal agents were carrying out patrol tasks in the municipality of Tizapán el Alto, Jalisco, where they detected several subjects in front of a metal fence and, as soon as the civilians noticed the presence of the federal agents, they tried to flee.

The national guards rushed to surround them to prevent their escape. After securing the area, the point was inspected and the alleged members of the CJNG were arrested in the possession of rifles and cartridges reserved for use by the Armed Forces, as well as tactical equipment.

After the inspection, 6 long weapons, 6 rounds, and 6 ballistic vests were seized.

“The six people, one of them presumably of US nationality, were read the Book of Rights that Assist People in Detention and they were registered in the National Detention Registry,” the National Guard reported.

Tizapán el Alto is located on the border of Jalisco and Michoacán, next to Lake Chapala. Currently, the domains of the CJNG expand from that area.

The southwest of the state suffers a wave of violence whipped by criminal disputes that intensified at the beginning of 2022 when the CJNG broke the alliance with another criminal organization.

The Jalisco and Michoacán border, which includes the Juárez Valley, Mazamitla, Tamazula de Gordiano, Marcos Castellanos, and the south of Lake Chapala, is the scene of disputes declared by the Jalisco cartel against whom they considered a partner, Ernesto Mascorro Martínez, AKA Shorty .

In the midst of this context of confrontations and disputes between sides, attacks against the authorities have been recorded. Just last June 12, the security commissioner Tizapán el Alto was assassinated during a shootout between municipal police against armed civilians, an event for which two more agents were injured by gunshots.

The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office reported that the events occurred on the Tizapán-Tuxcueca highway, on which José Antonio Languren Martínez, head of the municipality’s Public Security Police Station, and two more uniformed men were traveling.

The alleged assassins who were traveling in three vehicles fired at the officials who were aboard an official vehicle, to which the police returned fire.

